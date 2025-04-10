United Football League UFL 2025: Best mic'd up moments from Week 3 Published Apr. 16, 2025 1:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 3 of the 2025 UFL season featured a group of games that went down to the wire.

On Friday night, the Birmingham Stallions escaped with a one-point victory over the Arlington Renegades, while the Houston Roughnecks edged out the Memphis Showboats by one point on the road on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, the Michigan Panthers got a three-point victory over the San Antonio Brahmas, and the DC Defenders got a 27-15 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks.

And with that, here are the best mic'd up moments from Week 3!

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 3

"Bro, you are soft as f***"

Following a play, Defenders safety Deontay Anderson informed Battlehawks quarterback Manny Wilkins that he was Charmin soft or "soft as f***."

"Go Leon!"

Safety Leon O'Neal Jr. had a go-ahead, 30-yard pick-six for Houston with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter, and would never look back.

During the pivotal play, "go Leon" was repeatedly heard in the background, and the Houston defense went into a state of ecstasy after the big play. The 18-17 win was the Roughnecks' first of the season. Outside of the interception, O'Neal finished the game with nine combined tackles, including one for a loss.

"Stop ducking!"

Following a reception that saw Panthers wide receiver Siaosi Mariner duck underneath a tackle attempt, Brahmas safety Jalen Elliott asked Mariner to "stop ducking."

Mariner finished the game with five receptions for 54 yards, each of the totals tied for first in Michigan's offense on the day.

"Ty, Ty, Ty!!!"

Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu hit Ty Scott for a 62-yard touchdown with 4:23 remaining in the first quarter, but he struggled mightily to get the wide receiver's attention after the big play, yelling his name countless times to no avail.

"Hey, I called timeout!"

Roughnecks head coach CJ Johnson called for a timeout, but getting the officials to realize that was a different story.

"I want some of this action"

Defenders defensive end Andre Mintze had himself a day, racking up two sacks. Following one of Mintze's two sacks, which knocked the ball out and forced the Battlehawks to fall on it, he could be heard saying "I want some of this action" twice.

Following a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:47 remaining in the first half, Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins — who finished the game with two rushing touchdowns — likened himself to the two-time NFL MVP.

"I knew it … stay patient, boy!"

Panthers running back Jaden Shirden only had 59 rushing yards on the day, but 43 of them came when he took off for a 43-yard rushing score with 1:18 remaining in the third quarter, which elicited a teammate to yell "I knew it" in the background.

"That's what the f*** I'm talking about!"

Following a big run, Defenders running back Deon Jackson made it known "that's what the f***" he was "talking about."

"That's what I'm talking about … f****** reeling, baby!"

Brahmas offensive coordinator Payton Pardee liked what he was seeing from his offense, letting them know that they were "reeling."

However, while it was a back-and-forth affair, San Antonio came up just short, losing 26-23 and still seeking its first win.

