UFL 2025: Best hot mic moments from Week 8

Week 8 of the UFL season featured some jaw-dropping action that gave a glimpse into what this postseason could look like.

The Memphis Showboats outlasted the San Antonio Brahmas in overtime on the road to kick things off. The St. Louis Battlehawks narrowly escaped the Birmingham Stallions at home, while the Michigan Panthers dominated the Houston Roughnecks with ease. Closing things out, DC Defenders took care of business against the Arlington Renegades .

With that, here are the best hot mic moments from Week 8.

Best Hot Mic Moments of Week 8 delivered by Pizza Hut

J'Mar Smith taunts St. Louis

Smith slung a touchdown to Cade Johnson and let the Battlehawks know about it. He mimicked shooting a bow-and-arrow, celebrating in Travis Feeney's face after the touchdown pass.

I do this ****

After surging through the offensive line to make a tackle for loss, Arlington linebacker Charlie Thomas reminded DC quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to watch out for him.

Yea Buddy!

Dee Anderson celebrated with his fellow San Antonio wide receivers after hauling in a touchdown pass to complete a trick play. The Brahmas had quarterback Kevin Hogan toss a lateral to tight end Steven Stilianos, to pull the defense in and allow Anderson to get open downfield. It worked as Stilianos hit Anderson, who rightfully celebrated.

That's what the **** I'm talking about

Keni-H Lovely dove to intercept a Houston screen pass, regained his footing, and returned it for a pick-six. His teammates met him in the end zone to commend him for the intuitive play.

Great ******* job

Luis Perez emphatically thanked running back Dae Dae Hunter after he made a heads-up play. The Defenders had just strip-sacked Perez and Devonnsha Maxwell was about to break the plane when Hunter chased him down and caused a fumble that resulted in Arlington regaining possession.

Throw the damn ball!

Birmingham head coach Skip Holtz expressed his displeasure when J'Mar Smith held onto the ball for too long and took a sack.

Good **** man!

J'Mar Smith's teammates dapped him up and hyped him up after he stayed tough through a hit and delivered a touchdown pass to Deon Cain.

Oh my goodness!

A reaction of pure shock came from Arlington head coach Bob Stoops after Tyler Vaughns made an incredible one-handed touchdown grab.

