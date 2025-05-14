United Football League UFL 2025: Best hot mic moments from Week 7 Updated May. 14, 2025 8:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 7 of the UFL season featured some of the best action yet.

On Friday, the DC Defenders secured a strong victory over the San Antonio Brahmas. The Michigan Panthers beat the Arlington Renegades as time expired on Saturday. On Sunday, the Birmingham Stallions came back after being down 19 points to beat the Houston Roughnecks, while the St. Louis Battlehawks took down the Memphis Showboats.

With that, here are the best hot mic moments from Week 7.

"I'm that guy!"

Following rushing for a go-ahead rushing touchdown with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, Stallions QB J'Mar Smith, who finished the game for the injured Case Cookus, let the world know that he's "that guy."

"There go that monkey wrench"

Reeling in a deep pass from Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu, WR Braylon Sanders took off down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown and screamed on the way down. Head coach Shannon Harris could be heard saying "there go that monkey wrench" and repeating the sound "boom."

"Now everybody wants to listen to me"

Defenders G Gunner Britton came down with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ta'amu with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, helping put away the victory. After the big play, Britton said that "now everybody wants to listen to me."

"CJ, I love it!"

WR Keke Chism gave the Roughnecks a 25-6 lead with 5:54 remaining in the second quarter when he took a Jalan McClendon pass into the end zone. The receiver earned praise from the Houston coaching staff after the scoring play.

"Way to catch that, baby"

The Showboats scored their only touchdown of the game when QB Dresser Winn and WR Jonathan Adams connected for a 5-yard score with 1:50 left in the first half. After the scoring pass, Winn told Adams "way to catch that, baby!"

"Come here!"

After taking off and running, Birmingham's Smith put his head down and asked the Houston defense to "come here" after the carry.

"F***"

Cookus was intercepted by Houston CB Damon Arnette, who ran the pick back 51 yards for a touchdown, as time expired in the first quarter, and the Birmingham quarterback had a visceral reaction to the turnover.

"You are f****** balling"

Following a 31-yard completion from McClendon to WR Emmanuel Butler, the Roughnecks signal-caller was told that he was "f****** balling." McClendon corrected the praise, saying that "we balling."

