United Football League Stallions LB Tae Crowder's two pick-sixes highlight top UFL plays of Week 10 Published Jun. 2, 2025 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 10th and final week of the 2025 UFL regular season is in the books, and the playoffs are within arm's reach.

The St. Louis Battlehawks , Houston Roughnecks , Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions came out with wins, while the DC Defenders , Michigan Panthers , San Antonio Brahmas and Memphis Showboats fell short.

That said, let's take a look at the 10 biggest plays of Week 10.

10. Brahmas DB Jalen Elliott keeps his eye on the ball

It wasn't a great year for the Brahmas, but their defense ended the year on a high note — or at least Elliott did when he got the tip drill interception off Renegades QB Holton Ahlers.

9. Renegades QB Luis Perez scrambles for six

Thanks to a well-designed play call, Perez was able to pick up a relatively easy touchdown on a quarterback draw when he ran for a 7-yard score in the second quarter of Sunday's game.

8. Renegades' special teams unit makes big-time play

Arlington was strong in all three facets of Sunday's game. Right after Perez's rushing score made it 14-3, CB Steven Jones Jr. forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that gave the Renegades the ball deep in Brahmas territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Stallions WR Amari Rodgers takes tough hit for TD grab

Birmingham found the end zone often in Sunday's tilt. QB J'Mar Smith threw a 10-yard dart to Rodgers over the middle, with the receiver surviving a hard hit to hold onto the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

6. Panthers RB Matt Colburn dashes right up the middle for TD

The Panthers seemed to catch the Roughnecks off guard in the third quarter of Saturday's game, as Colburn ran right up the middle for a 23-yard touchdown on a first-and-20.

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 10 | United Football League

5. Defenders get first safety in UFL history

When the Battlehawks faced a third-and-9 from their own 5-yard line early in Friday's game, the Defenders' pass rush became too overwhelming to block. Defenders DE Andre Mintze ripped down Battlehawks QB Brandon Silvers in the end zone for a sack, giving DC two points.

4. Roughnecks deliver a tough hit for a strip sack

Houston's defense came up with a major play in the third quarter of Saturday's game when DE T.J. Franklin strip-sacked Michigan QB Danny Etling.

3. Houston's defense brings one home

The strip sack was just one of three turnovers the Roughnecks' defense forced in Week 10. In the second quarter, LB Marvin Moody intercepted Panthers QB Rocky Lombardi and returned it for a 31-yard touchdown.

2. Stallions LB Tae Crowder gets his first of two pick-sixes

Birmingham's defense set the tone for its 46-9 blowout of Memphis early on when Crowder got a tip drill interception that he returned 50 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

1. Crowder gets creative for his second pick-six

Crowder singlehandedly outscored the Showboats on Sunday. For his second pick-six, he stepped in front of Memphis QB Dresser Winn's pass to come up with the interception before making a fake lateral and running into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share