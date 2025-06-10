United Football League Panthers, Defenders' TDs highlight top plays from UFL conference championships Updated Jun. 10, 2025 2:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 UFL conference championship games are in the books. The Michigan Panthers were able to end the Birmingham Stallions' quest for a four-peat, winning the USFL title game, 44-29. In the XFL title game, the DC Defenders decisively defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks, 36-18.

Before we look ahead to the Panthers-Defenders UFL title game on Saturday, let's look at some of the highlight plays from conference championship week.

10. Defenders' defense forces the turnover

Right before halftime in Sunday's game against the Battlehawks, the Defenders were able to get three more points thanks to a hit from Derick Roberson on Max Duggan, which caused a fumble. That play gave the Defenders the ball deep in St. Louis territory, allowing them to kick a field goal right before the first-half buzzer.

9. Battlehawks WR Frank Darby scoots around the defense

Darby helped provide St. Louis' offense with a much-needed spark in the fourth quarter, making his way downfield for a 48-yard gain after a reception.

8. Stallions TE Jordan Thomas tip toes for TD

Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith was able to throw a touchdown to Thomas in the second quarter of Sunday's game when the tight end kept his feet inbounds for an 18-yard score.

7. Michigan QB Bryce Perkins dances his way down the field

It wouldn't be an edition of top plays without Perkins. He made another highlight play in Sunday's game against the Stallions, breaking out of multiple tackles before running downfield for a 29-yard gain.

6. Stallions WR Deon Cain goes on the move for a big gain

Cain turned what should've been a modest first-down gain into a big play for the Stallions in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He slipped out of a pair of tacklers before running downfield to get a 66-yard gain.

5. Defenders' trickery sets up TD

The Defenders ran a bit of an unconventional flea flicker in Sunday's game against the Battlehawks. In the third quarter, quarterback Jordan Ta'amu pitched the ball to running back Abram Smith, who handed the ball back to Ta'amu. The quarterback then launched a pass down the field to wide receiver Cornell Powell, who leaped above his defender to come up with a 32-yard reception.

4. Battlehawks WR Hakeem Butler makes one-handed juggling grab for TD

Butler helped St. Louis hang around with DC in the third quarter of Sunday's game when he reeled in quarterback Brandon Silvers' dart with one hand for a 12-yard touchdown.

3. Panthers DB Kai Nacua gets a pick-six

Nacua ended Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith's day in the second quarter when he telegraphed one of his passes, jumping in front of his intended receiver to come up with an interception and running the other way for a touchdown.

2. Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu and WR Seth Williams connect for big TD to open scoring

Ta'amu called his shot early on in Sunday's game. On DC's second drive, Ta'amu launched a pass down the field to Williams. The receiver had a step on his defender, but the pass was slightly underthrown. Still, the ball made it to Williams on time as he made the grab at the goal line while taking a hit from a second defender in coverage.

1. Stallions can't tackle Panthers WR Malik Turner

Turner made a bad day even worse for the Stallions' defense late in the third quarter of Sunday's game. After making a grab at the first-down marker, Turner was spun around by a Stallions defender, but kept his balance. He navigated his way to the sideline after junking multiple Stallions defenders before running upfield. Once Turner did that, he had nothing but green ahead of him as he threw up the peace sign and ran for a 76-yard touchdown.

