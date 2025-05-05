United Football League Max Duggan's and Bryce Perkins' TD passes highlight top UFL plays from Week 6 Published May. 5, 2025 3:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another week of exciting UFL football is in the books.

Two of the four games from Week 6 came down to the wire, while there were plenty of exciting plays in the other two.

That said, let's take a look at the 10 best plays from Week 6.

10. Showboats QB Dresser Winn scoots for six

Late in the first half of Saturday's game against the Roughnecks, Winn made the right read on a run-pass option play. The Showboats QB found a hole in Houston's defense, hitting the edge hard on a keeper for a nine-yard touchdown that gave Memphis the lead at the time.

9. Battlehawks get the strip sack to seal the win

The Renegades had a chance to tie or win Friday's game in the final minutes. Facing a first-and-10 from their own 39-yard line with just under two minutes left, Renegades QB Luis Perez immediately felt pressure, stepping in the pocket before potentially trying to take off for a run. But Battlehawks linebacker Pita Taumoepenu knocked the ball out of Perez's hand, while his teammate, Chris Garrett, came up with the recovery to seal the win.

8. Roughnecks QB Jalan McClendon throws a dart to Justin Hall for six

As Saturday's game remained scoreless deep into the first quarter, one of the top receivers in the UFL helped his team get the first points of the day. Hall ran an in-cut on the Roughnecks' second-and-8 play from the Showboays' 13-yard line, with his quarterback hitting him in stride to allow him to reach the end zone for a touchdown.

7. Showboats QB Dresser Winn rolls out and finds TE Jay Jay Wilson for a TD

Winn used his legs to create a pair of touchdowns in Saturday's game. Before he ran for a nine-yard touchdown, Winn sold a play-action fake well before rolling to his right and dropping in a ball for Wilson in the back corner of the end zone to get the Showboats their first points on the day.

6. Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu drops one in for TE Braylon Sanders

Similar to Winn's touchdown pass to Wilson, Ta'amu was able to connect with Sanders in the back right corner of the end zone for a touchdown pass that gave the Defenders their first points of the day in Sunday's game against the Panthers. But their connection was from a bit further out, with Ta'amu perfectly placing the ball between multiple Panthers defenders to Sanders for a 16-yard touchdown.

5. Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu hit WR Chris Rowland on a deep ball for a TD

Ta'amu made some more magic with his arm in Sunday's game. With his team trailing 24-6 in the third quarter, Ta'amu was able to get the Defenders right back in it when he found Rowland on a deep ball as the receiver split the Panthers' defense. Rowland was able to outrun Michigan's secondary to the end zone for a 65-yard score.

4. Stallions WR Amari Rodgers slips out of tackle and goes the distance

On a third-and-2 with 30 seconds remaining in the first half, Stallions QB Case Cookus was only looking to move the chains as they were at the Brahmas' 43-yard line. He threw a completion to Rodgers seven yards down the field, with the Stallions receiver making the grab with two Brahmas defenders around him. But the Brahamas defenders failed to contain him and Rodgers perfectly navigated the open field to score a touchdown that extended the Stallions' lead.

3. Panthers QB Bryce Perkins' magical touchdown drive ft. TE Cole Hikutini

Perkins has become a weekly mainstay on the top 10 plays list. He added another entry in Week 6, dancing out of multiple sacks before firing a pass downfield on a third-and-11 from the Defenders' 35-yard line. He connected with Hikutini, who made the grab at the Defenders' 15-yard line before running into the end zone to extend the Panthers' 7-6 lead in the second quarter.

2. Battlehawks QB Max Duggan hits WR Hakeem Butler in stride

Duggan decided to go for it all when the Roughnecks faced a third-and-6 from the Renegades' 30-yard line coming out of the two-minute warning in the first half of Friday's game. The Battlehawks quarterback dropped a dime to Butler, who was running a go route along the sideline. Butler outworked a Renegades defender for the ball, making the grab at the goal line for a touchdown that also marked the first score of the game.

1. Roughnecks CB Armani Marsh's hit forces a fumble and a scoop-and-score

Sometimes, your defense can make the best scoring plays. That was the case for the Roughnecks on Saturday. Late in the third quarter, Marsh came in free on a cornerback blitz to hit Showboats' quarterback Dresser Winn. The brutal, but legal, hit from Marsh caused the ball to jar free, with Roughnecks' defensive tackle scooping the ball up and running 40 yards for a touchdown to give Houston the score that ultimately determined the final result.

