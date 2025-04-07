Matt Corral's TD, Corn Elder's forced fumble headline UFL Week 2's top plays

United Football League
Published Apr. 7, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET

Week 2 of the 2025 UFL season is in the books, and there were several exciting plays and moments from the second weekend of the season.

That said, we've rounded up the top 10 plays from Week 2!

10. Defenders WR Chris Rowland to WR Cornell Powell

After scoring a late touchdown to take a 15-12 lead, the Defenders opted to add some extra cushion and go for two. However, they actually ran a trick play, with Rowland getting the ball on an end-around before tossing it to Powell.

9. Renegades QB Luis Perez to WR Deontay Burnett

Late in the third quarter and early into the fourth quarter, the Renegades were able to slowly move the ball down the field after taking over from their 8-yard line with the game tied, 3-all. They were finally able to get into the end zone when Perez hit Burnett on a 9-yard fade route, which helped determine the final outcome in the Renegades' 11-9 win. 

8. Battlehawks RB Jacob Saylors

Early in the second quarter, Saylors scooted right by the Brahmas' defense and read the blockers in front correctly to find the end zone for a 20-yard score as part of the Battlehawks' 26-9 win.

7. Roughnecks QB Anthony Brown to WR Emmanuel Butler

Not long after Perez's touchdown pass to Burnett, Brown and Butler connected on a similar play. Brown threw a fade to Butler for a 17-yard touchdown with just over a minute left to make it an 11-9 game. 

6. Showboats QB E.J. Perry to WR Jonathan Adams

Needing a big play early in the fourth quarter, Perry dropped a dime to Adams. He connected with the receiver on a back shoulder throw as Adams leaped up to make a grab for a 26-yard gain. 

5. Battlehawks DB Brandon Sebastian

Sebastian was able to make a key interception in the Battlehawks' win while sitting down, fighting for the ball out of the receiver's arms to come up with the turnover in the fourth quarter.

4. Defenders DT Devonnsha Maxwell

Maxwell used his big hands to help seal the Defenders' victory against the Showboats. As Memphis attempted a 43-yard field goal to try and cut the lead to two with under two minutes remaining, Maxwell got a hand on the kick. 

3. Panthers QB Bryce Perkins to WR Marcus Simms

Trailing 18-0 in the fourth quarter, Perkins gave the Panthers some life. The quarterback scrambled out of pressure before finding Simms in the end zone for a touchdown.

2. Roughnecks CB Corn Elder

Elder delivered a vicious, but legal, hit on Renegades tight end Sal Cannela to force a fumble and negate a 29-yard gain on a reception early in the third quarter, helping the game remain tied. 

1. Stallions QB Matt Corral to WR Deon Cain

The reason why the Panthers were down 18-0 in the fourth quarter was due to the Stallions' strong bounce-back performance after getting upset in Week 1. Corral was a big part of that, with his 52-yard touchdown pass on a go route to Cain in the fourth quarter, extending their lead to 18-0. 

