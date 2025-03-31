United Football League Jarveon Howard, Kalen Ballage TDs highlight top plays from UFL Week 1 Published Mar. 31, 2025 5:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 1 of the 2025 UFL season is in the books, and there were several exciting moments from the opening weekend.

That said, we've rounded up the top 10 plays from Week 1!

Week 1 wasn't great for the Brahmas, but Mayfield made a big first-half play that helped prevent further bleeding. He read Renegades quarterback Luis Perez's eyes well, jumping in front of a pass to come up with a clutch interception.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. DC Defenders' defensive line

When the Defenders needed one more stop to take down the defending champion Birmingham Stallions, their defensive line stepped up. Multiple defensive linemen caused the pocket to collapse, forcing Stallions quarterback Alex McGough to step up before getting sacked by Joe Wallace to seal the 18-11 win.

Ta'amu and Mickens linked up for a big play before halftime to help the Defenders take charge. Ta'amu hit the Mickens with a deep ball along the sideline for a 35-yard gain that set them up for what was the game-deciding score.

Perkins fooled the Memphis Showboats' defense in the third quarter of the Panthers' win with a quarterback option, allowing Nacua to run freely into the end zone after breaking a tackle.

Bresnahan only had one reception for seven yards in the Defenders' win, but it was one of the most impressive seven-yard gains you'll ever see. He was able to seal the catch after taking a hard hit, lying on the turf as he made the grab.

UFL 2025: Top 10 plays From Week 1

Perkins' touchdown pass wasn't the only highlight play he made in the Panthers' 26-12 win over the Showboats. He appeared to be in trouble on a fourth-and-goal play from Memphis' 2-yard line in the second quarter, fumbling the snap before running horizontally. He was able to break multiple tackles while slipping, though, and eventually dove into the end zone for a touchdown.

The Battlehawks' defense set the tone for Friday's game against the Houston Roughnecks on their first defensive possession. Cole made a tough play to jump a route before successfully coming up with an interception en route to a 31-6 win.

Ballage made history in his first UFL game. He rushed for a 77-yard touchdown in the Renegades' 33-9 win on Saturday, bouncing off multiple tackles before reaching the end zone for the longest run in league history.

While Samson Nacua helped the Panthers extend their lead early on, his brother Kai Nacua sealed the victory. As Memphis threatened to tie the game in the final minute, the Michigan safety jumped in front of Showboats QB E.J. Perry's pass to come up with an interception that he returned 80 yards to put the Panthers ahead in the final minute.

While Ballage had the longer run, Howard had the more enduring touchdown run in Week 1. The Battlehawks running back juked a defender before spinning out of a tackle for a 74-yard touchdown that extended St. Louis' lead to 31-0.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League St. Louis Battlehawks Michigan Panthers

share