United Football League Isiah Hennie's kick-six, Battlehawks' trick play top best plays from UFL Week 5 Published Apr. 28, 2025 3:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another fun week of UFL football is in the books, with Week 5 featuring three games that were decided by a score.

One of those games saw a team make a furious comeback before falling in overtime, while two teams combined for 80 points in one of the two games on Sunday.

Let's take a look at the top 10 plays from Week 5:

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not often that you're able to get the chance to hurdle a defender in open space. Jackson did that, though, cleanly leaping over a Renegades linebacker for a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter that wound up proving pivotal in the Defenders' comeback win.

Merritt helped the Roughnecks get the dagger score in their victory over the Brahmas on Sunday when he turned a fourth-and-1 carry into a 21-yard touchdown. The Houston running back got some good blocking up front, which allowed him to split the last level of defenders before reaching the end zone to give his team a 19-0 lead.

Birmingham got its first touchdown early in the third quarter of Friday night's game when Cookus found Thomas for a 33-yard score.

7. Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu to WR Cornell Powell

After failing to score in the first quarter of Sunday's game, the Defenders opted to go for it all on a second-and-1 early in the second quarter. That decision paid off, with Ta'amu dropping a deep ball to Powell that allowed the wide receiver to get separation at the goal line and make the reception for a 37-yard touchdown grab.

Reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year and standout Battlehawks receiver Butler, who was back in action in Week 5 after missing the previous three games with a lingering hamstring injury, cashed in on a jaw-dropping 67-yard touchdown in the second half of St. Louis' eventual win over Michigan on Saturday.

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 5 | United Football League

Memphis had two huge touchdowns that helped lead to its eventual overtime win. Winn, who was elevated to the Showboats' starting job just last week, got things going with a dazzling 78-yard bomb to wideout Anderson.

4. Roughnecks DB Rayshad Williams

To help further punctuate the Roughnecks' victory over the Brahmas, Houston got on the board thanks to a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter. The easy part of Williams' interception came when he made the catch, with Brahmas QB Jarrett Guarantano's pass bouncing out of a wide receiver's hands before landing in the Roughnecks defensive back's hands. But Williams was able to run through some traffic along the sideline before cruising to the end zone for a 67-yard return.

The Renegades scored first in Sunday's matchup against the Defenders and took just one snap to do it. Perez hit Burnett for a monster 63-yard score to get things going in the first quarter.

2. Battlehawks' trick play

St. Louis sealed its win against Michigan on Saturday with a show-stopping trick play, as WR Blake Jackson launched a 57-yard touchdown pass to Butler.

1. Showboats WR Isiah Hennie's kick-six

After taking an early lead in Friday's game, Memphis notched its second touchdown of the night on a missed field goal by the Stallions that was returned by Hennie 108 yards the other way.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share