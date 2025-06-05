United Football League FOX Super 6 UFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Conference Championship picks Updated Jun. 5, 2025 6:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the UFL conference championship games this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on UFL conference championship weekend.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Will the TOTAL SCORE of the DC @ STL game be OVER or UNDER 46.5 points?

Over 46.5 points or Under 46.5 points

When these two teams met in Week 3, DC put up 27 to the Battlehawks' 15. When they met in Week 10, St. Louis scored 13 and the Defenders had a mere eight points. There's a bit more at stake here now that we're in the postseason, yes. But defenses will prevail and keep the score south of the point total.

Prediction: Under 46.5 points scored

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

DC Defenders, St. Louis Battlehawks, Michigan Panthers, Birmingham Stallions

The defending champion Stallions are always a team to keep an eye on when it comes to lighting up the score board. Just last week, they scored 46 against the Showboats. And you always have to consider St. Louis as a high-scoring squad. Battlehawks scored 39 against the Brahmas in Week 9 and 29 against the Stallions in Week 8.

Prediction: Stallions, Battlehawks, Defenders, Panthers

3. Which of the following will occur?

Ta'amu 2 or more passing TDs

Saylors 1 or more rushing TD

STL or DC 3-point conversion attempt

None

Jordan Ta'amu has been a huge part of the Defenders' success this season. In fact, without him, they probably wouldn't be where they are. From Weeks 1 to 9, Jordan averaged 13.9 yards per completion and racked up more than 2,100 yards. Count on him to build on that during conference championship weekend.

Prediction: Ta'amu 2 or more passing TDs

4. Predict how many PASSING YARDS Jordan Ta’amu will have:

(12 points for one segment (ie; 0 to 190), 6 points for two segments (ie; 0 to 220), 3 points for three segments (ie; 0 to 245), 1 point for four segments (ie; 0 to 300+))

0-190 or 0-220 or 0-245 or 0-300+

190-220 or 190-245 or 190-300+

220-245 or 220-300+

245-300+

I already sang Jordan's praises above, and I think he'll carry much of the load this weekend like he has all year. I do, though, believe the Defenders will mix it up with their run game, which will impact how many yards Jordan racks up in the air.

Prediction: 190-220

5. Rank the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Braylon Sanders, Hakeem Butler, Chris Rowland, Deon Cain

Deon Cain or Chris Rowland will likely lead this bunch. Cain has had stints in the NFL with the Bills, Panthers and Steelers. And through nine games this season, he's got the third-most receiving yards with 514. Rowland has 10 games under his belt this year and has the second-most receiving yards with 522.

Prediction: Chris Rowland, Deon Cain, Hakeem Butler, Braylon Sanders

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

DC Defenders win, or lose by 3 points or fewer

St. Louis Battlehawks win by 4 points or more

The Battlehawks are just the better team here. The St. Louis defense held DC to just two points over the first three quarters last week. There's a reason why the Battlehawks are the best team in the league this season.

Prediction: Battlehawks win by 4 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Battlehawks 31, Defenders 24



