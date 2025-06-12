United Football League FOX Super 6 UFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Championship picks Updated Jun. 12, 2025 8:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the UFL championship game this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the game starts for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on the 2025 UFL championship weekend.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which team will throw for the most PASSING YARDS in the UFL Championship?

D.C. Defenders or Michigan Panthers

The answer here for me is D.C. Jordan Ta'amu at quarterback for the Defenders has been exactly what they needed. In nine games this season, he has 2,153 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. The only player with better stats than this is Arlington's Luis Perez, who'll be sitting at home this weekend enjoying the championship game from the couch.

Prediction: D.C. Defenders

2. Rank the receivers by who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Siaosi Mariner, Chris Rowland, Cornell Powell, Malik Turner

Tough one here between Mariner and Rowland to lead this group. Actually, it's almost a coin flip because when you look at the seasons that both of them have had, it's hard to give one a leg up over the other.

Prediction: Siaosi Mariner, Chris Rowland, Malik Turner, Cornell Powell

3. Which player will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS in the UFL Championship?

Toa Taua, Deon Jackson, Nate McCrary, Abram Smith

Deon Jaackson has been an absolute beast this year. In 10 games played (five starts), he racked 417 yards on the ground. His longest rush of 57 yards is tied for the best in the league this season. Hard not to back him here.

Prediction: Deon Jackson

4. Predict the TOTAL POINTS SCORED by both teams in the UFL Championship game:

(12 points for one segment (ie; 0 to 40), 6 points for two segments (ie; 0 to 50), 3 points for three segments (ie; 0 to 55), 1 point for four segments (ie; 0 to 60+))

0-40 or 0-50 or 0-55 or 0-60+

40-50 or 40-55 or 40-60+

50-55 or 50-60+

55-60+

Last week, for conference championship weekend, I thought the games would be lower scoring. And wow! Talk about lighting up the scoreboard and proving me wrong. I'll adjust my position slightly for this championship game. Fireworks, anyone?

Prediction: 40-50 points

5. Which of the following will occur?

Michigan: 120+ rushing yards

Bryce Perkins: 200+ passing yards

Jordan Ta'amu: 240+ passing yards

None

I can't say with confidence that Michigan will get more than 120 yards rushing or that either Perkins or Ta'amu will eclipse those passing yards. If anything, I could see myself leaning toward Michigan getting over 120 yards on the ground, but I'm not sold.

Prediction: None

6. What will be the outcome of the UFL Championship game?

D.C. Defenders win, or lose by 2 points or fewer

Michigan Panthers win by 3 points or more

If you had told me at the beginning of the UFL season that these would be the last two teams standing, I wouldn't have believed you. Even if you'd told me that three weeks ago, I still would've said that it would be the Stallions or the Battlehawks. But here we are. And of these last two worthy squads, I'm going to back the Defenders to at least keep it close.

Prediction: D.C. Defenders to win or lose by 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Panthers 30, Defenders 28

