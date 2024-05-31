United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica, Geoff Schwartz's UFL Week 10 picks Published May. 31, 2024 3:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 10 of the UFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, we have you covered this week.

Read below for our thoughts on Week 10, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1) Who will have the most RUSHING YARDS in Week 10?

Jacob Saylors, Bryce Perkins, De'Veon Smith, Anthony McFarland

Fallica:

There’s been so much focus on the Battlehawks' passing game, that Jacob Saylors has gotten lost in the mix. He’s the third-leading rusher in the UFL. Yes, he’s facing the best defense in the league here, but the St. Louis offense puts so much pressure on a defense, Saylors is bound to rip off a few big plays.

Prediction: Jacob Saylors

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

2) Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks, Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders

Schwartz:

Arlington has the best offense of the four teams that will actually be trying to win this weekend. Both San Antonio and St. Louis (potentially missing its starting quarterback) have qualified for the postseason and play each other next weekend.

Prediction: Arlington, DC Defenders, San Antonio, St. Louis

3) Which QB will finish with the most PASSING TDs for the season?

Luis Perez, A.J. McCarron, Adrian Martinez, Jordan Ta'amu

Fallica:

It’s hard to imagine A.J. McCarron playing this week, so I’d eliminate him from the discussion. I think Anthony Becht holds him out until the playoffs. It’s tempting to go with Adrian Martinez, who is the likely MVP of the league, but he’s one behind and faces a Michigan defense that’s been lights-out lately. I’ll go with the current leader at 15 — Luis Perez. The Renegades are in a matchup that is a true dead-rubber game at DC. I can see points-a-plenty here and at least one TD pass for Perez, which would likely assure that he's at least in a tie for the title.

Prediction: Luis Perez

4) Which WR will finish with the MOST RECEPTIONS for the season?

Jontre Kirklin, Justin Hall, Sal Cannella, Hakeem Butler

Schwartz:

Justin Hall is one reception behind league leader Jontre Kirklin, and Kirklin’s Brahmas have nothing to play for this weekend. Hall’s Houston Roughnecks are facing the worst defense in the league in the Memphis Showboats. They've allowed the most receptions this season and I’d expect Hall to have a big game.

Prediction: Justin Hall

5) Which game will have the MOST POINTS SCORED by both teams?

Michigan @ Birmingham, San Antonio @ St. Louis, Arlington @ DC, Houston @ Memphis

Fallica:

I alluded to it earlier, but Arlington @ DC has all the markings of a high-scoring game. Two of the best QBs in the league in Luis Perez and Jordan Ta’amu will be playing in a setting that has no postseason implications. This means we could see very little defense and some "fun ball plays" as the former Florida Gators head coach used to say when current Arlington HC Bob Stoops served as his DC.

6) What will be the outcome of this game?

Houston Roughnecks win by 2 points or more OR Memphis Showboats win, or lose by 1 point

Schwartz:

Both teams are 1-8, but Houston plays a tad bit of defense and that’s the difference here. Memphis is allowing nearly 31 points per game and even with Houston’s offensive struggles, I expect the Roughnecks to move the ball.

Prediction: Houston to win by 2 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score of the game?

Score Prediction: Houston 31, Memphis 24

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share