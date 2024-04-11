United Football League Brahmas QB Chase Garbers discusses epic comeback, decision to join UFL Published Apr. 11, 2024 4:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Chase Garbers and the San Antonio Brahmas pulled off an instant-classic comeback in Week 2 of the UFL season.

After trailing the Memphis Showboats by 11 points with 2:35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, San Antonio scored a touchdown and then converted a fourth-and-12 alternative kickoff to regain possession. Six plays later, Garbers hit wide receiver Cody Latimer for a game-winning 10-yard touchdown.

Garbers discussed his perspective on the late-game miracle on the latest edition of "The Number One College Football Show with RJ Young."

"We knew — offensively — we just had to get one score on the board, and we knew we could get things rolling from there," Garbers said. "We got that first score at the start of the fourth quarter, and we knew that we had a shot to win this game. And then things kept rolling our way. We came down and scored again and then got the ball back on the fourth-and-12, which was very interesting.

"Obviously, throwing that interception sucks, giving them the ball back with four minutes left, but you know football — four minutes [and] there's a chance we can get the ball back. Our defense did a great job in getting us that ball back, and obviously, we knew we had to go put up two scores to win the game."

Garbers has totaled 443 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, one interception and a 111.3 passer rating, while completing 73.8% of his passes through San Antonio's first two games. His passing touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage lead the UFL headed into Week 3. What's more, he has also rushed for 27 yards and one score.

Prior to joining the UFL, Garbers played college football for Cal and was the school's primary quarterback from 2018-21. Garbers totaled 2,531 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 135.7 passer rating, while completing 64.1% of his passes in his senior season (2021). He also ran for 456 yards and four touchdowns.

Garbers went undrafted and had multiple stints with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he never appeared in an NFL game.

The 24-year-old sees the UFL as a chance to produce "tape" for NFL teams.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to play some football at a high level," Garbers said about why he opted to play in the UFL. "It's something that we all dream about, playing football, trying to make it to the highest level possible. I thought it was a great avenue to have an opportunity to possibly make it back into the NFL, and that's ultimately where I want to be.

"Since the first day, I knew this league had a lot of talent. You see the names on these rosters, and you see it week in and week out. … There's a lot of talent in this league, and I think ultimately it is really good football and it's a great league."

Garbers and the Brahmas' (2-0) season continues when they face the St. Louis Battlehawks (1-1) on Sunday (3 p.m. ET).

