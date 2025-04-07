United Football League 2025 UFL Power Rankings: Battlehawks on top, Stallions rising after Week 2 Published Apr. 7, 2025 3:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There was a good bit of movement in my latest UFL power rankings after some solid performances in Week 2.

From double-digit blowouts to single-digit and one-score games that came down to the wire, Week 2 had it all. Once again, the XFL Conference reigned supreme, with three of the four teams in that group winning their matchups.

That said, it's time for my third power rankings list:

Current odds to win 2025 title: +4000

Down 11-3 in the fourth quarter, the Roughnecks mounted a late comeback attempt but fell just short — inches short, to be exact, as quarterback Anthony Brown was tackled just in front of the goal line on the two-point conversion attempt — of what would have been their first win since April 21, 2024.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +2200

The Brahmas rode the league’s best scoring defense to a UFL title game appearance last year, but that defense has not shown up in 2025. The unit has allowed 59 total points across the first two games of the season. The offense hasn’t offered much either, with just 18 points scored over two games.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +3500

With Memphis coach Ken Whisenhunt on the sideline for the first time this season, the Showboats offense looked formidable. Not only did E.J. Perry complete 18 of 28 passes for 194 yards, but half of his passes went to Jonathan Adams, who became the first receiver to notch 100 yards receiving in the UFL this season with 128 on 10 targets.

The Showboats also rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 26 rushes as a team. After a tough loss on the road, the Showboats look like rounding into a team capable of making noise this season.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +650

Quarterback Bryce Perkins was nowhere near as efficient and decisive with his passing as he was in Week 1, and that showed up in the form of 12 of 23 completions for a touchdown and an interception in Week 2.

Despite D.J. Miller becoming the first player to record two interceptions in a single UFL game, the inability of the Panthers to punch the ball in for a score from the Birmingham 1-yard line in the third quarter was indicative of how the game unfolded at Ford Field, as a 57-yard, 5:46-minute drive left the Panthers with nothing and a turnover on downs.

What's more, the Panthers did not score on their first six possessions against the Stallions.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +260

After suffering just their second loss in the past two years in Week 1, Skip Holtz’s Stallions rode its defense to a 21-12 win on the road against the only other team in the USFL Conference with a win.

"It wasn’t pretty," Holtz said. "It wasn’t anything electric, like getting 20 turnovers and scoring a million points, but you know what it was? It was solid fundamental football. Stop the run, get off the field, keep the ball in front of you — [that] kind of defense.

"Offensively, we were able to put up a couple of big plays. We put up some points, we got a lead. I’m just really proud of the way [they] chose to play and fought back. We were bad last week. This week it wasn’t sexy, but it’s winning football."

Current odds to win 2025 title: +450

Last season, a one-score game like the one Arlington played against Houston in Week 2 likely would have ended in a loss. This season, however, the Renegades found a way to hold on to a narrow lead and win an ugly game, which is indicative of a club gaining confidence and composure.

With the game tied at 3-all, Arlington mounted a 92-yard, 15-play drive for the first touchdown of the game and held on to win 11-9 to remain undefeated. While the win was a far cry from the 33 points they scored in Week 1, the Renegades defense allowed just nine points from its opponent for the second week in a row.

After wins against Houston and San Antonio to open the season, the Renegades have a claim to be called the 2025 UFL Texas state champions, and head coach Bob Stoops told media members if he’d raise the banner. "You can’t get a former Oklahoma head coach to say that, but I’ve had my share of wins against Texas teams," he said.

Renegade linebacker Donald Payne, who made 117 tackles in the legacy USFL in 2022, leads Arlington in tackles this season with 14.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +475

The Defenders came back to defeat the Showboats despite trailing 12-9 in the fourth quarter and allowing both a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver.

Defenders head coach Shannon Harris credited the 12th man at Audi Field with helping the Defenders seal the 17-12 victory. "Fans are amazing in this venue, and you could tell that right there toward the end of the game the crowd was affecting [Memphis], and they had a delay of game because of it," he said. "Those guys do a good job of creating penalties for us."

Defenders Leon O’Neal and Markel Roby combined for 15 tackles and two sacks, while Roby had one forced fumble.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +210

The Battlehawks crushed the Brahmas on Sunday, 26-9, to move to 2-0 on the season, tied for first in the XFL Conference with the Defenders. St. Louis never trailed and was in full control for a second consecutive week.

After two weeks, head coach Anthony Becht’s team looks like the squad to beat in the UFL. "I feel that everybody is touching this team right now," he said. "I don’t see any pissed off guys. Guys are rooting for each other. I’m telling you if keep this [expletive] together the sky is the limit."

The Battlehawks have not lost a home regular-season game since April 16, 2023.

