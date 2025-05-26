United Football League 2025 UFL Power Rankings: Battlehawks, Stallions rise; Defenders, Panthers fall Published May. 26, 2025 10:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 9 of the 2025 UFL season featured some narrow wins, dominating performances and one shocking upset.

The St. Louis Battlehawks took sole possession atop the XFL Conference with a 39-13 win over the struggling San Antonio Brahmas , marking the team’s league-leading fifth consecutive win.

The Birmingham Stallions snagged a 26-22 victory over the visiting Michigan Panthers on Saturday in what was a preview of the USFL Conference title game, while the Arlington Renegades got back on track with a 30-12 victory over the Memphis Showboats in a weather-delayed game.

In the final game of the weekend, the Houston Roughnecks stunned the DC Defenders in a last-minute thriller, 24-21 .

That said, here's a look at my updated UFL Power Rankings following Week 9:

Current odds to win 2025 title: N/A

Jashaun Corbin continued to be the shining light in an otherwise dark season for the Brahmas, who were clobbered by the Battlehawks. He rushed for 85 yards on 14 rushes, which was just 19 yards short of what San Antonio was able to amass with Kellen Mond at quarterback. The former Texas A&M signal-caller finished 14-for-26 for 103 yards, while the San Antonio defense didn’t do much to keep the offense in the game.

In total, the Brahmas' defense gave up more than 400 yards, including 169 yards on the ground.

Current odds to win 2025 title: N/A

In a mostly forgettable season for Memphis, the Showboat quarterbacks E.J. Perry and Dresser Winn played a mostly forgettable game against Arlington last week. Neither threw for more than 100 yards — 89 and 83, respectively — and neither got much help from a rushing attack that accumulated just 42 yards on 20 rushes.

Though the Renegades committed 11 penalties for 96 yards, the Showboats could do little to nothing to take advantage of those opportunities.

Current odds to win 2025 title: N/A

Head coach Curtis Johnson has done a remarkable job keeping his team composed and engaged this season with many ups and downs, and a win against the best team in the UFL is certainly sweet. It'll serve as proof of what Houston can do in 2026, especially if it's able to return the duo of QB Jalan McClendon and WR Justin Hall.

McClendon completed 21 of 30 passes for 232 yards, including 10 for 126 yards to Hall, who is the Roughnecks' best offensive weapon. Houston can secure its first non-losing season with a win this weekend.

Current odds to win 2025 title: N/A

In a game about pride, the Renegades showed what they might’ve been capable of had one or two plays gone their way prior to Week 9 and earned them the chance to play in the postseason. As it stands, an 18-point shellacking of the Showboats will have to do.

QB Luis Perez completed 20 of 30 passes for 206 yards with two touchdowns, and wideout Tyler Vaughns enjoyed an outstanding day with eight catches for 107 yards and a score. The Arlington defense also recorded five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception to help the Renegades earn a chance to finish this season without a losing record.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +470

Despite QBs Jordan Ta’amu and Mike DiLiello combining to complete 31 of 51 passes for 371 yards, the Defenders fell to the Roughnecks in the only upset of the weekend. Two fumbles contributed to their woes, but it seemed Houston found itself playing for its pride at a moment when DC knew it was already playing postseason football.

However, no team should feel good about accepting a loss to an opponent it knows it should beat. That will be the message interim head coach Shannon Harris delivers his team with postseason football just over a week away.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +185

Without Bryce Perkins, former LSU quarterback Danny Etling earned another chance to start. He ended the game completing 22 of 39 pass attempts for 239 yards with two touchdowns. And while the Panthers' rushers pushed the ground game tally to over 100 yards, their defense couldn’t get off the field.

Of 13 third-down attempts by the Stallions, the Panthers allowed 11 conversions and did not record a single takeaway.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +280

In a game that served to decide which team would have home-field advantage in the USFL Conference Championship Game, the Stallions found a way to defeat what had been a red-hot Panthers team.

J’Mar Smith's play has given head coach Skip Holtz a solid starter at quarterback, a position that has seen more rotations than a 50-yard spiral. Smith went 22-for-31 for 307 yards with two touchdowns against a stingy defense. Not only did Smith spread the ball around to 10 different receivers, but he also made sure the offense converted 11 of 13 third downs in the biggest game of the regular season.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +195

The Battlehawks had the luxury of knowing they play for the XFL Conference title in two weeks, and there were signs that they’re still getting better this late in the season. While Max Duggan and Brandon Silvers each saw significant time behind center, the offense never showed it was out of sync, with the duo combining to complete 19 of 27 passes for 233 yards and the offense averaging better than six yards per play.

The result was the kind of performance that head coach Anthony Becht knew his club was capable of all season, as St. Louis tries to win its first XFL Conference title with the best home-field advantage in spring pro football.

