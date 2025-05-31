United Football League 2025 UFL Power Rankings: Battlehawks enter postseason on top Updated Jun. 2, 2025 7:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 UFL regular season coming to an end, only one of three Texas teams will finish with a losing record, while the defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions are rounding into playoff form.

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 10

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Battlehawks, winners of six straight heading into the postseason, look every bit as capable of winning their first spring league title.

That said, here's a look at my updated UFL Power Rankings following Week 10:

Current odds to win 2025 title: N/A

Jashaun Corbin ended the season with the UFL rushing title after picking up 55 yards on 10 rushes in the final week of the season. But that’s about all the Brahmas will take with them in a season where former head coach Wade Phillips stepped down and Payton Pardee was thrust into the interim head coaching role.

The Brahmas, who made the UFL title game a year ago, will enter this offseason looking to rebuild into a team capable of playing in the 2026 postseason.

Current odds to win 2025 title: N/A

Not unlike the Brahmas, the Showboats dealt with head coach Ken Whisenhunt stepping down before a third of the season was finished.

Current odds to win 2025 title: N/A

CJ Johnson should be a candidate for UFL Coach of the Year. The Roughnecks won four of their last six games this season. Johnson’s decision to play and then stay with QB Jalan McClendon was one of the biggest reasons why the Roughnecks get to go into the offseason without a losing record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Current odds to win 2025 title: N/A

After completing 26 of 32 passes for 283 yards in the Renegades' Week 10 win over the Brahmas, Luis Perez won the UFL passing title with 2,298 yards while completing more than 70% of his passes this season. He has been the most consistent QB in the league, and he has shown himself to be one of the two best QBs in the league over the past three weeks.

The Renegades scored 20 points in the second quarter and held that advantage until the Brahmas scored their final points of the season in the fourth quarter.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +450

In a sloppy-field, rain-delayed final game of the season and with presumptive MVP Jordan Ta’amu on the sideline, the Defenders' offense looked like a shell of itself. Even so, backup QB Mike DiLiello accounted for 202 total yards and a touchdown against the regular-season XFL Conference champion Battlehawks. As this game acted as a preliminary for the XFL Conference Championship Game, no one was expected to show much.

Interim coach Shannon Harris didn’t want to jeopardize the health of his star player before the postseason, and that’s understandable. But that also means the Defenders bring a two-game losing streak with them to St. Louis.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +255

Without QB Bryce Perkins, the Panthers missed the kind of playmaking that led to them qualifying for the USFL Conference Championship Game. Backups Danny Etling and Rocky Lombardi completed just 13 of 30 passes for 124 yards with two interceptions.

The Panthers take a two-game losing streak into the postseason against the defending UFL and three-time spring football league champion Stallions.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +235

Behind two pick-sixes from linebacker Tae Crowder, the Stallions left no doubt about how they’re rounding into form right when they need to with two games left to play for a possible fourth consecutive spring football championship.

After playing five different quarterbacks in a 10-week season, Skip Holtz looks to have found his postseason starter in J’Mar Smith, who finished 13-of-17 for 127 yards with a touchdown in a Week 10 win over Memphis. The Stallions have won four of their last five, with their only loss coming by a single point to the Battlehawks.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +200

The Battlehawks cemented their position as the best team in the regular season in 2025 with a workmanlike win against the second-best team in the XFL Conference and their starting quarterback, Max Duggan, on the bench. Quarterback Brandon Silvers needed to attempt just eight passes in the win, while the Battlehawk defense held the Defenders to just two points in the first three quarters of their final home game.

With the XFL and UFL championship games taking place in St. Louis, the Battlehawks would benefit from home field advantage for the entirety of the playoffs. All they have to do is win.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share