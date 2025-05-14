United Football League 2025 UFL MVP Power Rankings: Ta'amu, Perkins lead; Chris Rowland enters mix Updated May. 14, 2025 4:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: The MVP is traditionally a quarterback award.

It's that way in the NFL, where one would have to go back to 2012 to find the last time a non-QB took home MVP honors. That was when Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson put up 2,097 rushing yards, the second-most ever for a running back in NFL history.

It's that way in college football, where Colorado's Travis Hunter was an anomaly this past season, becoming the first non-QB to win the Heisman Trophy since DeVonta Smith took home the prestigious individual award back in 2020. In fact, since then, only three other non-QBs have been named the Heisman Trophy winner this century (Derrick Henry, 2015; Mark Ingram, 2009 and Reggie Bush, 2005).

Point being, in the sport of football, the most valuable player award is often given to a quarterback, and therefore, it should come as no surprise that the leading candidates for this year's UFL MVP Award are … well … quarterbacks.

Now, with that said, there is one newcomer in my MVP rankings this week who isn't a quarterback and is certainly deserving of a seat at the table.

With that, here is a look at my updated UFL MVP Rankings heading into Week 8 of the season:

4. DC Defenders WR Chris Rowland

Week 7 stat line: One catch, 7 yards

Week 7 result: 32-24 win over San Antonio

Despite a subpar performance against San Antonio last week, Rowland has earned his way into the MVP conversation as one of just two players with over 400 receiving yards (402), leading the UFL in receiving TDs (seven) and ranking second in total receptions (32).

In a crowded wide receiver room with big-time playmakers on the outside, Rowland has proven to be one of the most dependable weapons the Defenders have on the perimeter in an offense that looks to be explosive and wins games on chunk plays. He’s also proven once again to be the team’s special teams ace with over 800 all-purpose yards. He is the only player in the league with over 300 return yards and 400 receiving yards.

3. Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez

Week 7 stat line: 25-of-34 for 314 passing yards, 2 TD

Week 7 result: 25-24 loss to Michigan

Though the Renegades have now lost more games than they have won through seven weeks, Perez has consistently performed like an All-USFL QB. In last week’s loss to Michigan, he completed 25 of 34 passes for 314 yards with two TDs — the best single-game passing performance by a UFL player all season.

Perez ranks second in passing yards this season (1,455) and first in completion percentage (71%). He just needs to get a little more help from a defense that is aggressive but has been streaky in recent weeks.

2. Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins

Week 7 stat line: 15-of-28 for 231 passing yards, 1 TD, 60 rushing yards, 1 TD

Week 7 result: 25-24 win over Arlington

Perkins has done it all for the Panthers, who once again are the most likely challenger to unseat defending UFL champion Birmingham in the USFL Conference. Since taking over as the full-time starter, Perkins has been electric.

He leads the UFL in rushing TDs with five, ranks third in passing TDs with nine and has thrown just two INTs through seven games. With an offense built around its rushing attack and then taking advantage of 1-on-1 opportunities in the passing game and picking up yards with his feet when capable, Perkins has shown himself to be a quintessential spring football pro QB.

He has proven adept at getting Michigan not only in the right play at the right time, but understanding complimentary football, which is why the Panthers have been so good this season.

1. DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu

Week 7 stat line: 19-of-24 passing for 278 yards, 3 TDs

Week 7 result: 32-24 win over San Antonio

No quarterback has been as prolific through the air and important to his team’s success as Ta’amu is for the Defenders. Not only did he throw for 278 yards after completing 19 of 24 attempts in a win to keep D.C. at No. 2 in my Week 8 UFL Power Rankings. He’s the only QB to pass for more than 1,500 yards (1,750) and the only QB with double-digit passing TDs (14).

