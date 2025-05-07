United Football League 2025 UFL MVP Power Rankings: Bryce Perkins, Jordan Ta'amu remain on top Updated May. 7, 2025 10:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bryce Perkins or Jordan Ta'amu ?

The two UFL QBs have established themselves as the clear front-runners for the league's MVP honors following six weeks of action.

Perkins, the former Virginia standout who is in his second year in the UFL, has been lights out for the Michigan Panthers this season, leading the team to a 4-2 mark and tied atop of the USFL Conference standings.

Ta'amu, who played his college ball at Ole Miss, is on his second stint with the DC Defenders and is putting together an impressive season himself. Ta'amu has the Defenders sitting at 4-2 overall, tied with the Battlehawks for first place in the XFL standings.

Where do Perkins and Ta'amu land in my latest MVP rankings, and is there anyone else who can gain ground in the race?

Here's a look at my sixth UFL MVP power rankings of the season.

5. St. Louis Battlehawks RB Jacob Saylors

Week 6 stat line: 14 carries, 57 yards

Week 6 result: 12-6 win over Arlington

Saylors has cooled down a bit after his hot start to the season, but the former East Tennessee State star still remains the most prolific back in the league. He leads the UFL in rushing with 312 rushing yards and is tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns with four.

Saylors' 14-carry, 57-yard performance was his second-highest rushing yardage output this season, and he did it in a victory. The Battlehawks are tied with the Defenders atop the XFL Conference standings and will rely heavily on Saylors down the stretch.

4. Houston Roughnecks QB Jalan McClendon

Week 6 stat line: 20-of-28 for 149 passing yards, 1 TD

Week 6 result: 21-20 win over Memphis

McClendon continues to be a spark for the Roughnecks' offense, leading the team to another victory this past weekend. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in Houston's narrow 21-20 victory over Memphis.

After not playing in the first three games of the Roughnecks' season, McClendon has been a revelation for this team and has brought this offense to life. Houston is averaging 21.3 points per game since McClendon took over as the team's starting QB.

3. Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez

Week 6 stat line: 16-of-23 for 145 passing yards, 1 INT

Week 6 result: 12-6 loss to St. Louis

Perez didn't have his best outing this past weekend, completing just 16 passes for 145 yards in a 12-6 loss to the Battlehawks. He failed to find the end zone, marking just the second game this season Perez hasn't thrown a touchdown pass.

Through six weeks of action, Perez ranks second in the UFL in passing yards (1,145) and completion percentage (70.8), while his three passing TDs are tied for fifth in the league.

2. DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu

Week 6 stat line: 19-of-36 passing for 259 yards, 2 TDs

Week 6 result: 38-14 loss to Michigan

Ta'amu let it fly once again in Week 6, throwing for 250-plus yards and two touchdowns. However, the Defenders' defense couldn't stop the Panthers, making it hard for Ta'amu to keep up.

The former Ole Miss standout leads the league in passing with 1,472 yards and 11 touchdowns through six weeks. But if Ta'amu wants to lock up the MVP award, his Defenders team needs to win down the stretch.

1. Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins

Week 6 stat line: 13-of-18 for 188 passing yards, 2 TDs, 76 rushing yards, 1 TD

Week 5 result: 38-14 win over DC

Perkins continues to get it done with both his arm and his legs. The Panthers' dual-threat signal-caller was dominant in Michigan's 38-14 win over the Defenders, proving to be the best QB on the field.

Through six weeks of action, Perkins ranks third in the UFL in passing yards (1,111), second in passing touchdowns (eight), eighth in rushing yards (209) and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns (four).

