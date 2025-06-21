Ultimate Fighting Championship Jon Jones Announces UFC Retirement, Tom Aspinall Named Heavyweight Champion Published Jun. 21, 2025 11:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jon Jones officially announced his retirement from UFC on Saturday night.

"This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years," Jones wrote on social media.

"From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport. Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever. I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person.

I want to thank the UFC, Dana, Hunter, Lorenzo, God, my family, coaches, teammates, and all the fans who have stood by me through every chapter. Your unwavering support and belief in me have been my foundation. To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage.

As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come."

Jones was previously the UFC heavyweight champion, while Tom Aspinall was the interim heavyweight champion.

Jones, 37, leaves the sport with a near-perfect 28-1 record. His sole loss came in July 2022 when he injured his knee against Curtis Blaydes. Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history when he took the light heavyweight title in 2011 at 23 years old, eventually transitioning to the heavyweight division in 2023.

Prior to his retirement, Jones had been facing pressure to vacate his title because of his prolonged inactivity and delays in defending against Aspinall.

In 2023, following a three-year hiatus, Jones made his return to the UFC for his first heavyweight fight, going on to defeat Ciryl Gane in the first round and claim the belt that had been vacated by Francis Ngannou just before, per Sportsnet. Jones defended his belt against former long-time champion Stipe Miocic in Nov. 2024. He revealed earlier this month that he hadn't "really worked out" since that victory at UFC 309, per Bleacher Report.

