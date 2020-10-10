Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Greatest Knockout Ever?

3 hours ago

You never truly know what to expect in a UFC fight. The fight could go the distance, end by submission, TKO, or a just a good old fashioned knockout.

Saturday night during UFC Fight Island 5, Joaquin Buckley indeed delivered a knockout, but there was nothing old fashioned about it.

For a knockout to be immediately dubbed the most unbelievable in UFC history, by UFC itself, shows how unbelievable of a knockout it was.

And of course, social media was set ablaze by the incredible moment from Buckley.

Here are a few reactions (WARNING: some of the language includes profanity).

