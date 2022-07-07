ATP
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon before semi due to injury Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon before semi due to injury
ATP

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon before semi due to injury

21 mins ago

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday because of a torn abdominal muscle, announcing his decision a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals.

"Unfortunately, as you can imagine, if I am here, it’s because I have to pull out from the tournament," Nadal said during a news conference at the All England Club.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday.

Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.

Related: Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios, the bad boy of tennis, is on a roll

The second-seeded Nadal, a 36-year-old from Spain, is 19-0 in Grand Slam action in 2022, including trophies at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. That put him halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Nadal has been bothered by a stomach muscle for about a week, and the pain became nearly unbearable in the first set of his 4-hour, 21-minute victory via fifth-set tiebreaker against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Wimbledon: Kyrgios vs. Djokovic in final?

Wimbledon: Kyrgios vs. Djokovic in final?
Nick Wright and Damonza talk all things Wimbledon, including the intense Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas third-round match, and whether Nick Kyrgios will face Novak Djokovic in the men’s final.

After that match, Nadal said he had considered stopping. He took a medical timeout to take painkilling pills and his father and sister motioned from the stands for him to quit.

On Thursday’s off day, Nadal went to the All England Club for a light practice session. He was signed up on the official schedule to train on one of the competition courts but did not show up there, instead opting for practice courts to which fans don’t have access.

Mostly content to hit forehands and backhands, Nadal did attempt a few serves — the part of his game that revealed the most obvious inability to play with full force and, he said, caused the most discomfort against Fritz. Those practice serves Thursday were generally tapped in, by Nadal’s standards, not with any of the body-torqueing effort he usually uses.

It’s not far from what went on with Nadal at Roland Garros, where he took repeated injections to numb the chronic pain in his left foot and insisted he had no idea when he might reach the point of not being able to take the court.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from ATP Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal battles injury to win 5-set thriller
ATP

Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal battles injury to win 5-set thriller

23 hours ago
Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios, the bad boy of tennis, is on a roll
ATP

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios, the bad boy of tennis, is on a roll

23 hours ago
Is tennis' greatest chapter coming to an end?
ATP

Is tennis' greatest chapter coming to an end?

June 29
Wimbledon marks Serena's return to competition
WTA

Wimbledon marks Serena's return to competition

June 27
Serena Williams gets Wimbledon wild-card berth after year-long absence
tennis

Serena Williams gets Wimbledon wild-card berth after year-long absence

June 14
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes