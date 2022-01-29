Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal, not Novak Djokovic, looks to make history in Australia 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Somehow, the story of the Australian Open is no longer Novak Djokovic — it's Rafael Nadal.

In the midst of the drama that ensued in the lead up to the year's first major tournament, which ended in world No. 1 Djokovic being deported from Australia due to his unvaccinated status, one of his chief rivals — Nadal — will look to make history in Sunday's final.

Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer each have 20 grand slam wins, and if Nadal can overcome second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the tournament championship, he — not Djokovic, who has won six of the last 11 grand slams — will be the first to 21.

Medvedev is chasing a piece of history of his own after beating Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semifinal on Friday. The US Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

Nadal advanced to the final in Australia for the sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win in a mostly lopsided contest against seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the first of the men’s semifinals, and despite Medvedev reaching the pinnacle of his game, all eyes will be on Nadal, who hasn't won a grand slam other than the French Open since he won the 2019 US Open.

In addition, Nadal has not won the Aussie Open since 2009, his only career victory at the year's first major.

Nadal arrived in Australia not knowing how long he would last after months off the tour dealing with a serious foot injury and then a bout with COVID-19. He skipped Wimbledon last season after losing in the French Open semifinals to Djokovic, and didn’t play at all after August of last year.

"Every day has been an issue in terms of problems on the foot. Doubts still here ... probably for the rest of my career," Nadal said. "But for me it’s amazing ... [to] just compete and play tennis at the high level again, facing the most important players of the world."

Last month, he wasn’t even sure he’d be able to return to the tour. But he won a tune-up tournament in Melbourne and has taken six straight matches at the first grand slam event of the year.

One more win and not only will Nadal break the record of 20 major championships he shares with Federer and Djokovic, but he would also become just the fourth man to win all four Grand Slam titles at least twice, a feat that even Federer has not accomplished.

"For me, it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else," Nadal said in his on-court interview after his semifinal win. "I have been a little unlucky [here] in my career with some injuries. I played some amazing finals with good chances."

He lost classic five-set finals at Melbourne Park to Djokovic in 2012 and Federer in ’17. Nadal lost to Stan Wawrinka in 2014 and against Djokovic three years ago.

"I feel very lucky that I won once," he said. "I never thought about another chance in 2022."

Nadal was the only member of the so-called "Big 3" who had a chance to break the deadlock in Australia this time.

Federer is out while recovering from knee surgery, and Djokovic — who has won nine of his grand slam titles at Melbourne Park — was deported after that 11-day visa saga on the eve of the tournament because he failed to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

"To be able to be where I am today, I really can’t explain in words how important is for me in terms of energy, in terms of personal satisfaction, in terms of being very thankful," Nadal said.

"For me it’s something completely unexpected."

Associated Press contributed to this report.

