Carlos Alcaraz pulls off comeback to take down Jannik Sinner in French Open thriller

The 2025 French Open men's singles final wound up being one of the greatest matches in tennis history. No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz took down No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner in five sets (4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6) to win his second straight title at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz's comeback in Sunday's championship was one for the ages. Not only did he come back from a two-set deficit, he also faced a triple championship point when Sinner was ahead 5-3 in the fourth set. The Spaniard wound up winning the set on a tiebreak.

Alcaraz appeared to be in control in the fifth set, but Sinner stormed back to take a 6-5 lead in the decisive fifth set. However, Alcaraz won the 12th game in order to force a tiebreak, which he won 10-2.

The match took five hours and 29 minutes, making it the second-longest match in a men's singles championship final at a Grand Slam event. It was also the longest-ever French Open final.

At the time he faced triple championship point in the fourth set, Alcaraz held +6500 odds to win Sunday's match, via DraftKings Sportsbook. That gave him an implied probability of 1.5%.

Sunday's victory marked Alcaraz's fifth Grand Slam title and his fifth straight win over Sinner.

"I’m just proud. I’m just really, really happy," Alcaraz said before praising Sinner. "I know how hard you are chasing this tournament. You’re going to be champion, not once, but many, many times. It’s a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament, making this story with you."

It was the first time that Sinner had lost a Grand Slam final. Sinner could not find a way back and Alcaraz won the tiebreaker and the match with a superb forehand pass down the line and then fell onto his back to celebrate. Then he rushed over to dance and hug the team members in his box.

"I’m very happy for you, and you deserve it, so congrats," the 23-year-old Sinner told Alcaraz. "It’s an amazing trophy, so I won’t sleep tonight very well, but it’s okay."

Sinner may not sleep at all if he thinks about the ninth game of the fourth set, which turned into a nightmare.

Serving to stay in the match at 5-3 down, Alcaraz trailed 0-40 to give Sinner three match points.

Sinner may particularly regret the second match point when, with Alcaraz on second serve, he hit a hurried backhand which landed just out. He then hit a forehand into the net for another unforced error, making it deuce.

The crowd chanted "Carlos, Carlos," in delight and roared when Alcaraz hit an ace, then gave him a standing ovation when his audacious forehand down the line went in — to win that game — and again when he broke Sinner’s serve to level at 5-5.

Despite having just lost a chance to win another major, Sinner showed great sportsmanship to give Alcaraz the point for a 30-0 lead in the 11th game.

Alcaraz’s forehand landed at the back of the court and, as the chair umpire prepared to come down and inspect the mark, Sinner told her to go back because he saw the ball was in.

The crowd applauded him for that, but was rooting clearly for Alcaraz and the noise level erupted when Alcaraz won the fourth-set tiebreaker to level the match.

By now, the fans had what they wanted — an Alcaraz comeback — and fans showed their unbridled delight when he won points with astounding drop shots from deep or leapt to bang cross-court forehands with astonishing power and accuracy.

Alcaraz hit 70 winners, compared to 53 for Sinner, who might have been feeling like it was a case of déjà vu.

Alcaraz beat Sinner in the French Open semifinals last year, coming back from 2-1 down in sets. He beat Sinner last month in the Italian Open final — the tournament where Sinner returned from his doping ban .

Perhaps Alcaraz was even the favorite considering he owns the best record on clay this year — which is now 22-1 — and that Sinner had never played in the final at Roland-Garros before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

