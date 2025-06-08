Tennis 2025 Wimbledon Odds: Alcaraz, Sabalenka Favored Ahead Of Semifinals Updated Jul. 9, 2025 3:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tennis' greatest tournament is down to the final eight — four players on the men's side, and four players on the women's side.

The Wimbledon semifinals will begin Thursday, after seven-time champion Novak Djokovic closed the show Wednesday by earning his 14th semifinal appearance.

Can he tie Roger Federer for most Wimbledon titles of all time on the men's side?

Let's look at the odds for the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, as of July 9.

Wimbledon men's winner 2025

Carlos Alcaraz: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Jannik Sinner: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Novak Djokovic: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Taylor Fritz: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Wimbledon women's winner 2025

Aryna Sabalenka: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Iga Świątek: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Amanda Anisimova: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Belinda Bencic: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Carlos Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion at Wimbledon, having defeated Djokovic in both the 2023 final and 2024 final.

En route to the semifinals, Alcaraz — the No. 2 player in the world — has lost four sets in five matches, and swept through Cam Norrie in three sets in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz and No. 1 Jannik Sinner have won each of the last six grand slam tournaments, with Sinner winning the 2025 Australian Open and Alcaraz winning the 2025 French Open.

As for Sinner, he's second on the oddsboard and has made it to the championship round of the last three grand slams, winning twice and losing in that 2025 French Open final to Alcaraz in five remarkable sets.

Alcaraz will take on Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon semis, and holds a 2-0 all-time record against the American. Sinner will face Djokovic, and has a 5-4 all-time lead over the 24-time grand slam champion, having won their last four encounters.

On the ladies' side, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is favored, and she is looking to make her fourth straight grand slam final. She won the 2024 US Open, before falling in the 2025 Australian Open final and the 2025 French Open final.

Wimbledon is the only grand slam tournament where Sabalenka has yet to make it to the championship round.

Sabalenka will face American Amanda Anisimova in the semis, and the world No. 13 holds a 5-3 all-time record against the world No. 1.

Lastly, five-time major champion Iga Świątek is second on the oddsboard, and is looking for her first Wimbledon finals berth. She will face Belinda Bencic in the semis, and holds a 3-1 edge all-time over Bencic.

