UEFA Nations League Lamine Yamal outshines fellow Ballon d'Or contenders: 'The best is to talk on the pitch' Updated Jun. 5, 2025 10:42 p.m. ET

Lamine Yamal won the battle of Ballon d’Or contenders Thursday by scoring twice as Spain beat France 5-4 in their Nations League semifinal.

As Spain initially ran riot against Didier Deschamps’ tired-looking team, the 17-year-old Yamal outshone French counterparts Desire Doué and Ousmane Dembélé, strengthening his Ballon d'Or case.

"Yamal made a big statement tonight and showed that he should win the Ballon d’Or," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said after the game. "He’s the best player in the world."



What did Yamal think of his coach's assessment? He'll let his playing speak for itself.

"The best is to talk on the pitch," Yamal added.

His two goals, though, weren't loud; rather, they were calmly clinical. With Spain up by two goals in the second half, Yamal made it 3-0 sent French goalkeeper Mike Maignan the wrong way with a soft tap-in on a penalty kick in the 54th minute. Then, 13 minutes later and the score at 4-1, he snuck a shot under Maignan's outstretched hands for his second goal and Spain's fifth on the night, which ultimately decided the game.

Behind Yamal's greatness, Spain booked its place in Sunday’s final against Portugal, who had defeated host nation Germany 2-1 on Wednesday.

Thursday's game had been billed as a contest between young stars, but it was clear that Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win in Munich on Saturday had added more weight to French legs with PSG stars Doué and Dembélé disappointing, while a rested and ready Yamal delivered.

"(Dembele) is a great player, but we are in the final," Yamal said.

Even with compounding factors, Yamal's ability to dominate fellow Ballon d'Or candidates in a head-to-head match-up goes a long way.

In what was the highest-scoring game in the Nations League's short history, France conceded five or more goals for the first time since 1969. Spain also scored at least three goals against France for the first time in an official competition.

Nico Williams opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after Yamal threaded the ball through to Mikel Oyarzabal, who held off two defenders and served it on a plate for Williams to rifle into the roof of the net. Mikel Merino made it 2-0 three minutes later after playing a one-two with Oyarzabal.

Adrien Rabiot conceded a penalty for a mistimed challenge on Yamal, who dusted himself off to make it 3-0 from the spot. Pedri scored a minute after that, taking Williams’ pass with his first touch and dinking it past the bewildered Mike Maignan with his next. Pedro Porro’s foul gave Mbappé his chance from the penalty, but Yamal replied to that by prodding the ball past Maignan.

Kylian Mbappe scored what seemed a consolation from a penalty with France 4-0 down. Substitute Rayan Cherki scored late on his France debut after Yamal scored Spain's fifth, then Spain defender Daniel Vivian conceded an own goal, and Cherki set up fellow substitute Randal Kolo Muani in stoppage time as France ultimately came close to an improbable comeback.

"It was a great game. In the end it was a little close, but we played very well, and I think deserved to win," Yamal said. "France is a great team. They are players who make you suffer until the end. But we are happy with the win."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

