UEFA Champions League Xavi reportedly changes plan to step down, will stay with Barcelona for another season Published Apr. 24, 2024 5:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Coach Xavi Hernández will stay with Barcelona for another year after all, agreeing to finish his contract to 2025 in a reversal of his decision to quit at the end of the season, two people with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday.

The two people spoke anonymously to The Associated Press because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the deal. Barcelona was yet to make it official.

Spanish media said Xavi met with sports director Deco and president Joan Laporta, and they agreed the coach would stick around instead of leaving as initially planned.

The decision to stay with Xavi came three days after a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid that all but ended the team's chances of winning a title.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss in Madrid left Barcelona 11 points behind its rival with six matches remaining. A week ago, Barcelona was eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Xavi had announced that he would not continue after the end of this season following a league loss to Villarreal in January. The club had already been eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey and lost 4-1 to Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Xavi said at the time that the decision was made to lower the stress and tension that was surrounding both the team and himself. He said several times afterward that the announcement had the effect he intended, prompting a positive reaction by the squad.

Barcelona is trying to hold on to second place in the Spanish league. It sits two points ahead of third-place Girona.

Barcelona's next game is Monday at home against Valencia.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Champions League Barcelona

share

Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more