Wydad Athletic Club vs. Al Ain: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jun. 26, 2025 9:19 a.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Wydad Athletic Club and Al Ain square off in Washington, DC. Here’s everything you need to know about Wydad Athletic Club vs. Al Ain.

How to watch Wydad AC vs. Al Ain FC

  • Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Audi Field, Washington D.C.
  • Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 26, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Wydad Casablanca: +150
  • Draw: +245
  • Al Ain: +185
Wydad AC vs. Al Ain FC Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Wydad AC and Al Ain FC in an official competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Wydad AC

  • June 22: vs Juventus (Loss 1–4)
  • June 18: vs Manchester City (Loss 0–2)
  • May 31: vs Porto (Loss 0–1)
  • May 27: vs Sevilla (Loss 0–1)
  • August 11: at Club Africain (Draw 1–1)

Al Ain FC

  • June 22: vs Manchester City (Loss 0–6)
  • June 18: vs Juventus (Loss 0–5)
  • March 20: at Aston Villa (Loss 1–3)
