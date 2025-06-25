FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Wydad Athletic Club vs. Al Ain: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jun. 26, 2025 9:19 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Wydad Athletic Club and Al Ain square off in Washington, DC. Here’s everything you need to know about Wydad Athletic Club vs. Al Ain.
How to watch Wydad AC vs. Al Ain FC
- Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Audi Field, Washington D.C.
- Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 26, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Wydad Casablanca: +150
- Draw: +245
- Al Ain: +185
ADVERTISEMENT
Wydad AC vs. Al Ain FC Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between Wydad AC and Al Ain FC in an official competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Wydad AC
- June 22: vs Juventus (Loss 1–4)
- June 18: vs Manchester City (Loss 0–2)
- May 31: vs Porto (Loss 0–1)
- May 27: vs Sevilla (Loss 0–1)
- August 11: at Club Africain (Draw 1–1)
Al Ain FC
- June 22: vs Manchester City (Loss 0–6)
- June 18: vs Juventus (Loss 0–5)
- March 20: at Aston Villa (Loss 1–3)
share
recommended
-
Inter Milan vs. River Plate: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Urawa Reds vs Monterrey: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule: Dates, times, scores for every match
-
Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
-
Lionel Messi to play former club in Club World Cup quarterfinals
Gio Reyna makes first appearance for Borussia Dortmund at Club World Cup
LAFC, already eliminated, finally scores a goal at Club World Cup
in this topic
recommended
-
Inter Milan vs. River Plate: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Urawa Reds vs Monterrey: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule: Dates, times, scores for every match
-
Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
-
Lionel Messi to play former club in Club World Cup quarterfinals
Gio Reyna makes first appearance for Borussia Dortmund at Club World Cup
LAFC, already eliminated, finally scores a goal at Club World Cup