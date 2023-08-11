FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup NOW: Spain's extra-time triumph a testament to its 'identity' Updated Aug. 11, 2023 2:12 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Spain advanced to the semifinal round of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday by taking down the Netherlands in extra time, 2-1.

Spain got on the board late in the second half when Maria Francisca Caldentey Oliver converted on a penalty kick. Stefanie Van der Gragt then evened up the score for the Netherlands, forcing extra time. Finally, Salma Paralluelo put Spain up for good in the second extra-time half.

On the latest edition of "World Cup NOW," Leslie Osborne and Melissa Ortiz marveled at Spain's dramatic win and road to this point.

Reacting to Spain eliminating Netherlands in the quarterfinals

Leslie Osborne: "It's just a testament with how many changes [Jorge] Vilda has had on this team, with everything that has happened within the federation. We talk about them having 17 debutants to this squad, and we talked about the U.S. having 14; they had 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That is absolutely incredible to have that many new players play in the World Cup and to make it farther than they ever have before and have young players on the field to be able to step up in critical moments, and win a game like that? This is absolutely incredible, and all the credit to the Spanish federation and to this Spanish team to be able to do that."

Melissa Ortiz: "We can talk about the domestic quality, but they're missing their key centre-back, Mapi Leon, Champions League winner; they're missing Lola Gallardo, a keeper. … It just goes to prove how their identity no matter what team that they represent, no matter if they've been consistent on the national team or not, they have the same identity and style of play.

"And we can go on and talk about how their domestic league and how their evolution as a country and league has been over the past 5-6 years has really paid its dividends, right here in this performance of the Spanish national team given the fact of all this drama around the coaching staff."

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here . Find the latest scores here .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Spain Netherlands

share