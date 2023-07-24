FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup NOW: Germany makes statement in World Cup opener Updated Jul. 24, 2023 8:42 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Germany made a statement in its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup opener, scoring six goals in a dominant victory over Morroco early Monday morning.

The squad looked nearly invincible throughout the game, getting things started with back-to-back goals from captain Alexandra Popp, before hanging four more on the board in what was an incredible team showing.

The World Cup NOW crew – Jimmy Conrad, Leslie Osborne, Ari Hingst and Melissa Ortiz – discussed why Germany's momentum will be hard to stop going forward.

Osborne: "I'm impressed. I mean, super dominating … I think they're making a statement in this game. It also shows the depth that they have on this team, and the fact that they can give a little rest to [Lena] Oberdorf. … This team is for real. … As far as coming out, making a statement, this is the game that you want to have."

Hingst: "As it comes to goal-scoring, this was definitely [the most impressive performance] so far. … They really finished strong."

Conrad: "This German momentum is going to be tough to slow down. With all due respect to the other two teams in their group … I think they're going to be in complete control of this. They're not a team I want to face."

Osborne: "I don't want to face Germany. Especially with Popp having such a strong game too. … She reminds me of Abby Wambach, it’s like you know she's going to score goals … and I think she has such an impact on this German side. I think they build their confidence through her. When she's playing well, when she's executing, they are a better team. So with Popp on fire, and scoring this many goals, I just see this momentum continuing."

Conrad: "That might be the most dominant performance we've seen from a number nine so far in this tournament."

Ortiz: "A hundred percent, a hundred percent. I mean, she did what she does best, and that's one, position herself in areas of the pitch that make her successful, such as in the box. She's so lethal in her area game, but give credit to the wingers as well for serving such amazing crosses in. One thing I really loved about this German side is we've been seeing some of these top teams get that first start fast from the sound of the whistle. Germany, right off the bat, already going into full attack – in 23 seconds in the second half, they already scored against Morocco. … If [I'm an opponent] it's ‘OK, we have to be on at every single moment,' because they’re just going to attack fast."

Hingst: "The German word we would use is Gegenpressen, and this is crucial. Counter-pressing, as you would call it. The first seconds are crucial, and this is something that really stands out with this German team. In the Euros it was the same, and now they showed it today. You can successfully score out of it."

