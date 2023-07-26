World Cup 2023 social media tracker: USWNT, Netherlands fans prep for rematch of 2019 final
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues as the two-time defending champion United States faces off against the Netherlands in a hotly-anticipated rematch of a thrilling 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final. This one takes place at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 9 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Plenty from around America will be tuning in as the USWNT continues its quest for a historic three-peat while the Netherlands gets a golden opportunity for revenge.
Here's how social media is reacting to the must-see matchup!
PREGAME
Spicy words from the Netherlands
Is there a changing of the guard in international women's soccer? Netherlands coach Andires Jonker seems to think so.
Secrets of the USWNT
Dutch watch party… or rave?!?
Check out the ultimate Women's World Cup party pack!
Styling and profiling!
Netherlands support is strong…
…of course, so is the USWNT's!
Check out the full schedule for the Women's World Cup and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
