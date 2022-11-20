FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Switzerland vs. Cameroon, pick
Group G features a matchup between Switzerland and Cameroon

Switzerland is 12-17-8 all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 12th tournament appearance and fifth consecutive one as well. 

The Swiss roster features former Liverpool star and current Chicago Fire winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has scored four goals across two previous World Cups.

Cameroon is 4-12-7 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is their eighth tournament appearance and first since 2014.

Here's how to bet the Switzerland-Cameroon match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and an expert pick.

Switzerland vs. Cameroon (5 a.m. ET Thursday, November 24, FS1 and FOX Sports App

Switzerland: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.50 total)
Cameroon: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Under: -182 (bet $10 to win $15.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre:

This game will be closer than people think. Funny things happen in the first game of any tournament, and while Switzerland is rightly the favorite in their opener against the Indomitable Lions, they aren’t overwhelmingly so. It’s also worth noting that the Swiss lost their final pre-World Cup tune-up to Ghana

PICK: Draw (+230 at FOX Bet)

