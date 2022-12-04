FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. South Korea 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A pair of Tottenham Hotspur teammates will face each other as Brazil looks to advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive World Cup when the Seleção Canarinho ("Canary Squad") takes on South Korea in the first round of the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday.

Brazil finished first in Group G with six points after defeating Serbia and Switzerland and losing against Cameroon.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has scored two goals in Qatar for Brazil.

South Korea finished second in Group H with a draw against Uruguay, a loss to Ghana, and then a much-needed win over Portugal.

Forward Cho Gue-Sung has scored twice for South Korea in Qatar. Midfielder Son Heung-min, Richarlison's teammate in the Premier League, has an assist for South Korea.

Brazil enters this match as a huge favorite.

Here's how to bet the Brazil-South Korea match, from the moneyline, draw and Over/Under total odds.

Brazil vs. South Korea (2 p.m. ET Monday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Brazil: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

South Korea: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Draw: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

