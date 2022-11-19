FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 Group G Team Guides: Brazil
World Cup 2022 Group G Team Guides: Brazil

1 hour ago
Laken Litman
Laken Litman
College Football & Soccer Analyst

It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. As the No. 1-ranked team in the world, it is certainly a favorite to win it all in Qatar. Four years ago, Seleção relied too much on Neymar and lost to Belgium in the quarterfinal, but with a deep roster of stars who play in the world's top leagues, Tite's team is expected to make it out of the group unscathed.

However, you can't overlook competitive European sides in Switzerland, which Brazil tied in the 2018 group stage, and Serbia, which beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal during qualifying. Cameroon is also an experienced group and battle-tested following a playoff win over Algeria.

Everything you need to know about Brazil:

Coach: Tite

Highest finish: Five-time champion (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

2018 finish: Quarterfinal

FOX Bet odds: +450

Key players: Neymar, Vinícius Jr., Marquinhos

What we're excited to watch: Neymar is one of the most popular and captivating superstars in the sport. The PSG attacker scored eight goals for Brazil during qualifying and will soon — perhaps in Qatar? — pass Pelé as their nation's all-time leading goalscorer (Pele scored 77 goals for Brazil, and Neymar has 75 heading into the World Cup).

What success looks like: World Cup title or bust

Achilles' heel: Messi recently said that he's picking either Brazil or France to win the World Cup. With a stacked roster, there's pressure on Tite and his players to bring home a record sixth title.

X-Factor: Brazil has won or drawn 28 of its last 29 matches going back to 2019 with the one loss coming in the 2021 Copa America final to Messi and Argentina. Since then, Tite's experienced group didn't lose a single CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying match and is feeling confident heading into Qatar.

Three things you need to know about Brazil

Three things you need to know about Brazil
Alexi Lalas provides three things you need to know about Brazil ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

