FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup warm-up game between Ireland-Colombia abandoned Updated Jul. 14, 2023 1:20 p.m. ET

A warm-up game between Ireland and Colombia ahead of the Women’s World Cup was abandoned after only 20 minutes Friday because of what the Irish said was the "overly physical" nature of the match.

Ireland said in a statement the behind-closed-doors game in Brisbane was called off after consultation with match officials, and the team then held a full training session on the field instead.

British media reported that Ireland player Denise O’Sullivan was taken to the hospital with a shin injury sustained during the match, and that two Colombia players received yellow cards in the opening 19 minutes.

The Colombian FA has followed suit with a statement of its own, per The Sun.

It read: "The Colombian Football Federation reports that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today's training between the Colombian Women's National Team and Ireland, was suspended because the Irish National Team, rival in the practice of this Friday, preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed.

"Although all the processes and training of our national teams are framed in the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team.

"Colombia will return this Saturday to Sydney to continue with its preparation and before the debut in the orbital appointment, a second friendly training match is scheduled against its similar China."

No match details were immediately available. Media were reportedly not allowed to attend the game.

The World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand starts July 20.

