Women's World Cup Daily: USA advances on sour note; Netherlands win Group E

The United States moved onto the Round of 16 despite its uninspiring performance against Portugal on Tuesday at Eden Park.

For the first time since 2011, the USA finished as the runner-up in its group behind the Netherlands, which outclassed Vietnam 7-0 at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Here's a recap of everything that happened on Day 13 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and a preview of what lies ahead in Day 14.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— Technically speaking, there was no loser in the scoreless draw between the United States and Portugal, but the U.S. definitely failed to make a statement — or even a lasting impression — in its final group stage match. "For all their individual talent, they again didn't look like a team," Doug McIntyre wrote in his takeaways from the match.

— United States women's national team legend and FOX Sports analyst Carli Lloyd was unsatisfied with what she saw out of her former team on Tuesday, saying that they're "playing to not lose, versus playing to win." "We’re lucky to not be going home right now," Lloyd said on the broadcast.

Read more: Portugal draw makes it clear: The world no longer fears the USWNT

— With the group stage now in the rearview, the U.S. has the opportunity to switch to its second gear. The question is: Does it still exist? Coach Vlatko Andonovski certainly believes so. "It's not like we don't have the pieces," Andonovski said.

— If the U.S. is able to get past the Round of 16, its path to the final won't get any easier. Martin Rogers previews the USWNT's potential opponents in the knockout stage, starting with likely Group G winners Sweden.

— Rose Lavelle picked up a second yellow card against Portugal and will be suspended for the USWNT's next match. Lavelle made her first start of the tournament on Tuesday.

— The Netherlands recorded its largest win ever in a Women's World Cup match on Tuesday. Prior to the Vietnam result, it had never won a match by more than two goals.

— Netherlands star Lieke Martens became the first Dutch player to score at three women's World Cups.

— England advanced to the Round of 16 as the winner of Group D with its 6-1 victory over China. England has now advanced to the knockout stage in all six of its Women's World Cup appearances (1995, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023).

— England tied its Women's World Cup record for most goals in a match with six. It defeated Argentina 6-1 in 2007.

— Denmark finished as the runner-up in Group D by beating Haiti 2-0. Denmark won two matches in the Women's World Cup for the first time ever. Haiti failed to record a point or goal in its Women's World Cup debut.

RECAPPING THE DAY

Assist of the Day:

Who said center backs can't be playmakers? Definitely not Dominique Janssen, who assisted the Netherland's second goal on Tuesday by sending a beautiful ball in from the back line. Lieke Martens took care of the rest.

Save of the Day: The goalpost

The U.S. was just a few inches away from being eliminated from the Women's World Cup in the group stage. Luckily for the reigning champions, the goalpost was the one to stop Portugal's attempt.

Goal of the Day: Back-to-back bangers

On a day in which the Netherlands scored a lot of goals, Esmee Brugts' first score stood out above the rest.

And she repeated it from almost exactly the same spot in the second half.

Must-See Moment: A touching tribute

After scoring her first-ever Women's World Cup goal, England striker Rachel Daly paid tribute to her late father by kissing the wristband on her left wrist, which had the word "Dad" written on it.

LOOKING AHEAD

FOX Sports research numbers to know

19 — One of the numbers that demonstrates Sweden is a set-piece team. In their first two games, 19-of-34 shots came from set-pieces (56%). Against Italy (5-0), Sweden scored three goals from corner kicks and another in the 2-1 win over South Africa.

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (coverage begins at 2 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3 a.m. on FOX)

33 — The age of Cristiana Girelli, the oldest player on Italy's squad who became the first Italian player to score at two Women's World Cups. She now has four career goals at the tournament, tied with Carolina Morace for most in team history.

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (coverage begins at 2 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3 a.m. on FS1)

1 – Hervé Renard not only cuts a unique figure in the technical area in his crisp white shirts, but he also has a unique distinction among all head coaches. With the 2-1 victory over Brazil, Renard became the first head coach to win a World Cup match at both the men’s and women’s tournaments. He famously led Saudi Arabia to an opening game 2-1 win over Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Group F: Panama vs. France (coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. on FS1)

90+2 — Time on the official FIFA Match Report when Jamaica star Khadija "Bunny" Shaw was sent off in the 0-0 draw with France in the Reggae Girlz Women's World Cup opener. Suspended for the 1-0 win over Panama, the 2022 CONCACAF Player of the Year is expected to return for the "do or die" showdown with Brazil.

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. on FOX)

