FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: Star goalscorers lead Colombia, France to quarterfinals Updated Aug. 8, 2023 9:10 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals are set after Colombia beat Jamaica, 1-0, to advance to the knockout stage for the first time ever and France convincingly beat Morocco, 4-0.

Here's a recap of what happened on the final day of the round of 16 and a look ahead to the matchups in the quarterfinals:

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— Colombia is the lowest-ranked team (25) in Women's World Cup history to advance to the quarterfinals. It's also just the second-ever CONMEBOL team to win or advance in a knockout stage game at the Women's World Cup.

Colombia vs. Jamaica Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup | Round of 16

— With her third career Women's World Cup goal and second at this tournament, Colombia's Catalina Usme became her country's outright top scorer at the tournament.

Read more: Colombia makes first-ever quarterfinal behind Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo

— Prior to conceding in the 51st minute, Jamaica went approximately 320 minutes without conceding a goal at this year's tournament. It was the last team to concede a goal, according to FIFA.

— France's four-goal margin of victory is tied with Spain for the largest-ever margin of victory in a round of 16 match at the Women's World Cup.

France vs. Morocco Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup | Round of 16

— Eugenie Le Sommer scored her 91st and 92nd goals for France and her seventh and eight at the World Cup, both of which are the all-time records for the France national team.

— Kadidiatou Diani scored her fourth goal of the tournament, which equals the all-time record for most goal by a France player at the Women's World Cup (Wendie Renard scored four in 2019).

Read more: Kadidiatou Diani does it all as France rolls past Morocco, 4-0

— The United States had a good mix of youth and veteran talent at this year's tournament. Could those young players take center stage at the next World Cup? Megan Rapinoe certainly thinks so. "The kids are taking over, which is such a good thing," the 38-year-old retiring legend said.

Read more: 'The kids are taking over': Young stars provide a solid foundation for USWNT

— The USWNT has some tough decisions to make once the dust settles from their disappointing tournament — chief among them, coach Vlatko Andonovski's future. Doug McIntyre breaks down 10 potential coach candidates if the USWNT decides to moves on from Andonovski.

'World Cup NOW' crew discusses the potential top 10 coaching candidates for the USWNT

RECAPPING THE DAY

Assist of the Day: Colombia's Hail Mary

Catalina Usme's goal will rightfully be remembered for its historical significance, but the assist that led to it shouldn't be ignored.

From the opposite side of the field, Ana Guzman saw Usme at the far post and crossed the ball with just the right amount of height and power for Guzman to be able to settle it in the box and square herself up for the shot.

Colombia's Catalina Usme scores goal vs. Jamaica in 51' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Goal of the Day: Dali's first for France

For someone that had never scored on the World Cup stage before Tuesday, Kenza Dali sure looked comfortable doing so. With plenty room at the center of the penalty box, Dali struck it with her first touch, and the ball bounced off of the left post and into the net.

France's Kenza Dali scores goal vs. Morocco in 20' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Must-See Moment: A historic moment for Colombia

Former Colombia women's national team forward Melissa Ortiz was full of emotion as she watched her former team advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history on FOX Sports' "World Cup NOW."

Colombia vs. Jamaica postgame recap | World Cup NOW

LOOKING AHEAD

The Women's World Cup will resume with the quarterfinals on Thursday. Here are the eight teams that advanced and when they play:

Thursday, Aug. 10

Spain vs. Netherlands (coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 9 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, Aug. 11

Japan vs. Sweden (coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3:30 a.m. on FOX)

Saturday, Aug. 12

Australia vs. Colombia (coverage begins at 2 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3 a.m. on FOX)

England vs. France (coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6:30 a.m. on FOX)

