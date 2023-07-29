FIFA Women's World Cup
France vs. Brazil live updates: France up 1-0 over Brazil
France vs. Brazil live updates: France up 1-0 over Brazil

Updated Jul. 29, 2023 6:40 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is in full swing Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), as France faces Brazil in a must-see Group F matchup at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Brazil currently sits alone atop Group F after a victory in their opener. A win over France would guarantee them a spot in the knockout stage.  

Meanwhile, France, who is FIFA's No. 5 ranked team in the world, played to a draw in its opening match and is searching to boost their chances of moving past the group stage.

Follow our live coverage below!

France 1, Brazil 0

22': Close call

Brazil's Debinha set up an open shot for Adriana in the box, but she blasted it wide, squandering Brazil's best attempt of the match so far.

16': On the board

Eugénie Le Sommer knocked in a header off of a headed assist from Kadidiatou Diani to put France up 1-0 early.

13': Crucial save

France threatened early but Brazil goalkeeper Letícia came up with a wonderful block.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Starting lineups

Arriving in style!

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FIFA Women's World Cup
France
Brazil
