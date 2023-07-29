France vs. Brazil live updates: France up 1-0 over Brazil
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is in full swing Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), as France faces Brazil in a must-see Group F matchup at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
Brazil currently sits alone atop Group F after a victory in their opener. A win over France would guarantee them a spot in the knockout stage.
Meanwhile, France, who is FIFA's No. 5 ranked team in the world, played to a draw in its opening match and is searching to boost their chances of moving past the group stage.
Follow our live coverage below!
22': Close call
Brazil's Debinha set up an open shot for Adriana in the box, but she blasted it wide, squandering Brazil's best attempt of the match so far.
16': On the board
Eugénie Le Sommer knocked in a header off of a headed assist from Kadidiatou Diani to put France up 1-0 early.
13': Crucial save
France threatened early but Brazil goalkeeper Letícia came up with a wonderful block.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Starting lineups
Arriving in style!
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
World Cup 2023 highlights: Argentina storms back, earns 2-2 draw vs. South Africa
Aly Wagner spoke Lindsey Horan's goal into existence
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
Argentina-South Africa, England-Denmark predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Lindsey Horan sets a fiery example for young USWNT
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to watch group-stage finale
-
What result does USA need against Portugal to win Group E?
Women's World Cup Daily: USA, Netherlands set up dramatic Group E finale
-
World Cup 2023 highlights: Argentina storms back, earns 2-2 draw vs. South Africa
Aly Wagner spoke Lindsey Horan's goal into existence
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
Argentina-South Africa, England-Denmark predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Lindsey Horan sets a fiery example for young USWNT
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to watch group-stage finale
-
What result does USA need against Portugal to win Group E?
Women's World Cup Daily: USA, Netherlands set up dramatic Group E finale