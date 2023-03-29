FIFA Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen

Published Mar. 29, 2023 2:47 p.m. ET

The kits for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand have slowly started rolling out ahead of the tournament's kick-off date on July 20. Most countries will only be getting one new jersey because they just got new ones in the winter for the men's World Cup, but some will be donning entirely new uniforms this summer.

Here's every jersey that's been released so far:

Argentina

The away kits that Adidas released for the Women's World Cup were designed with the landscapes of the countries in mind. For Argentina, the mountain ranges of the Serranía de Hornocal and Ushuaia were the inspiration.

Colombia

The Colombian away kit glistens with splahes of pink, and navy, however, the design is meant to symbolize the traditional federation colors — red yellow and blue — reflecting on the water of the Caño Cristales River, or the "River of Five Colors."

Costa Rica

Adidas added two new countries to its roster in advance of the Women's World Cup: Costa Rica and Italy. Costa Rica was previously sponsored by New Balance.

Germany

Shadows of trees can be seen in this Germany away jersey, which was inspired by the country's many deep green woodland areas such as the Black Forest and the Zauberwald.

Italy

For the first time in 20 years, Italy won't be wearing kits sponsored by Puma. Instead, it will be wearing a sharp new home and away kit by Adidas, which features a marble-inspired design on both jerseys.

Jamaica

Jamaica has had many kit sponsors over the years but for the first time ever, Adidas will dress the Reggae Girlz.

Japan

On the heels of its incredibly popular origami-inspired "Blue Lock" jersey at the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Japan will wear an away jersey with a design that resembles that Japanese sunrise.

Spain

Though the pattern on Spain's away jersey might have the appearance of flowers at first glance, they're actually coral reefs, which can be found on the coast of Spain.

Sweden

The glacial rivers and ice caps of Sweden are on full display on the Blågult's specially designed away jersey.

This story will be updated as more jerseys get released.

