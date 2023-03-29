Women's World Cup 2023 kit tracker: Photos of every jersey we've seen
The kits for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand have slowly started rolling out ahead of the tournament's kick-off date on July 20. Most countries will only be getting one new jersey because they just got new ones in the winter for the men's World Cup, but some will be donning entirely new uniforms this summer.
Here's every jersey that's been released so far:
The away kits that Adidas released for the Women's World Cup were designed with the landscapes of the countries in mind. For Argentina, the mountain ranges of the Serranía de Hornocal and Ushuaia were the inspiration.
The Colombian away kit glistens with splahes of pink, and navy, however, the design is meant to symbolize the traditional federation colors — red yellow and blue — reflecting on the water of the Caño Cristales River, or the "River of Five Colors."
Adidas added two new countries to its roster in advance of the Women's World Cup: Costa Rica and Italy. Costa Rica was previously sponsored by New Balance.
Shadows of trees can be seen in this Germany away jersey, which was inspired by the country's many deep green woodland areas such as the Black Forest and the Zauberwald.
For the first time in 20 years, Italy won't be wearing kits sponsored by Puma. Instead, it will be wearing a sharp new home and away kit by Adidas, which features a marble-inspired design on both jerseys.
Jamaica has had many kit sponsors over the years but for the first time ever, Adidas will dress the Reggae Girlz.
On the heels of its incredibly popular origami-inspired "Blue Lock" jersey at the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Japan will wear an away jersey with a design that resembles that Japanese sunrise.
Though the pattern on Spain's away jersey might have the appearance of flowers at first glance, they're actually coral reefs, which can be found on the coast of Spain.
The glacial rivers and ice caps of Sweden are on full display on the Blågult's specially designed away jersey.
This story will be updated as more jerseys get released.
More Women's World Cup from FOX Sports:
- Women's World Cup 2023: 10 players to watch this spring
- Women's World Cup 2023: Five reasons to get excited right now
- 10 NWSL players to follow ahead of World Cup 2023
- Mallory Swanson's comeback story is just getting started
- Women’s World Cup prize money gets big FIFA boost for 2023
- Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
- 10 NWSL players to follow ahead of World Cup 2023Women’s World Cup prize money gets big FIFA boost for 2023Lionel Messi wins record seventh FIFA best men's player award
- Women's World Cup 2023: 10 players to watch this springUSWNT: Christen Press' absence, Megan Rapinoe's inclusion define latest rosterMallory Swanson's comeback story is just getting started
- FIFA sets May 2024 date to pick 2027 Women's World Cup hostCanada soccer head quits, unable to settle labor disputesCanada Soccer, women’s team reach interim funding agreement
- 10 NWSL players to follow ahead of World Cup 2023Women’s World Cup prize money gets big FIFA boost for 2023Lionel Messi wins record seventh FIFA best men's player award
- Women's World Cup 2023: 10 players to watch this springUSWNT: Christen Press' absence, Megan Rapinoe's inclusion define latest rosterMallory Swanson's comeback story is just getting started
- FIFA sets May 2024 date to pick 2027 Women's World Cup hostCanada soccer head quits, unable to settle labor disputesCanada Soccer, women’s team reach interim funding agreement