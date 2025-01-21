FIFA Men's World Cup Why Mexico fans are so upset with Lionel Messi Published Jan. 21, 2025 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi is back in action.

Inter Miami CF kicked off their preseason tour on Saturday with a marquee match against reigning Liga MX champions Club América at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Messi scored in the 34th minute to bring his team level.

Both sides remained level through regulation and the game was decided in a penalty shootout, with Inter Miami coming out on top. It was a strong showing from Miami, which will enter the season as one of the favorites to win MLS Cup once again, but the performance was quickly shrouded in controversy.

Here's everything you need to know about the beef between Messi and fans of the Mexican men's national team:

What happened?

After Messi scored the equalizer for Inter Miami, he celebrated by making a "3-0" gesture with his hands toward a section of Club América supporters.

Why are Mexico fans upset?

While the game wasn't against Mexico's men's national team, it was against one of Mexico's premier clubs and the celebration was taken as a shot El Tri.

Not only has Argentina won the World Cup three times to Mexico's zero, but Argentina famously beat Mexico 3-0 in the 2007 Copa América in Venezuela. Messi, who was 20 years old at the time, started that match and scored Argentina's second goal.

Argentina and Mexico have also played each other on the World Cup stage four times, most recently in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Argentina won 2-0, and Messi scored the opening goal.

What has been said?

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano, Messi's former teammate at FC Barcelona, downlplayed his star forward's celebration.

"The truth is that I have not spoken to Leo," Mascherano said on Tuesday. "I have not given it more importance. I think that we have more important issues to deal with.

"Logically, I have had to play against Mexican teams and against the Mexican national team. We know that they are usually hostile towards us Argentines and, well, I think that also after the World Cup, that wound is still open."

But former Mexican national team midfielder Adolfo "Bofo" Bautista took offense to Messi's celebration.

"I admired you as a player, but making fun of my country speaks on your lack of professionalism and education," Bautista posted on his Instagram story.

Messi hasn't publicly commented on his controversial celebration.

