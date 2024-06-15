UEFA Euro Which nations have won the most Euro titles? Updated Jun. 15, 2024 6:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Summer of Stars is here, with the 2024 UEFA European Championship underway on the FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app. The tournament began in 1960 and has seen 16 different winners in that span, with a few repeat champions as well.

FOX Sports Research broke down every single nation that has won in order to give you a better understanding of the rich history of soccer this tournament has provided for nearly 65 years.

Let's take a look.

Most European championships won

1 (tie). Spain: 3

The only nation to win the tournament in consecutive years (2008, 2012), Spain is tied for the most titles at the Euros; their first title came in 1964, in what was just the second edition of the tournament since its conception.

The 2008 and 2012 teams had some of the greatest players in Spanish history, such as the Barcelona midfield trio of Xavi, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, along with legendary defenders like Gerard Piqué and Sergio Ramos. That core group of players also won the 2010 World Cup, behind a 116th-minute goal from Iniesta.

1 (tie). Germany: 3

Germany' Euro dominance stretched over a long period, having won the title in three different decades (1972, 1980, 1996). They've also been runners-up three times, and recorded the most matches won of any nation to have participated in the tournament (28).

No country has made more consecutive Euros than Germany, with 2024 being their 14th straight appearance in the tournament.

3 (tie). Italy: 2

The defending champions, Italy's first title came in 1968 when the tournament was just four teams. In 2020, seven different players scored for them in the tournament en route to facing England in a highly contested final that resulted in penalties.

Having won the World Cup four times (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006), Italy is one of three nations that has won both the Euros and World Cup multiple times (France, Germany).

3 (tie). France: 2

The defending World Cup champions are the last team on this list to have won the Euros multiple times, doing so in 1984 and 2000. The 1984 squad set several records that stand today, such as the most goals scored in a single tournament (14) and the most goals scored by a player in a single tournament (Michel Platini- nine).

The 2000 title was headlined by the golden generation of France, including players such as Ballon d'Or winner Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry ( Arsenal's all-time leading goal-scorer), and Lillian Thurmas — arguably one of the best right-backs of all-time. Two years prior to winning the Euros, that same group won the 1998 World Cup.

5 (tie). Portugal: 1

After finishing as runners-up in the 2004 tournament, Portugal obtained their first title in the tournament 12 years later in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo spearheaded the title run, en route to setting a plethora of records that still stand today: most career goals (14), most tournaments played (six, including 2024), most matches played (25), most appearances as captain (16) and most tournaments with at least one goal (five).

5 (tie). Greece: 1

Considered one of the greatest upsets in sports history, Greece shockingly won the 2004 Euros despite being given pre-tournament odds of 150-1 across most sportsbooks.

In a sports story for the ages, Greece finished as runners-up to Portugal in their group (despite defeating them 2-1), and went on to face them again in the final. They scored just one goal in each of their three knockout stage games, but did not give up a goal.

5 (tie). Denmark: 1

Despite winning just one match in the group stage, Denmark defeated the Netherlands and Germany in the knockout stages of the 1992 tournament, earning them their first and only title in the tournament.

Henrik Larsen was tied for the tournament lead in goals with three, with four Danes in total each scoring a goal throughout their run.

5 (tie). Netherlands: 1

The 1988 Netherlands team was led by two of the greatest players of all time in Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten. The latter led the tournament in scoring with five goals, which sealed the deal for his first of three Ballon d'Or wins in his career. Gullit won the award in the previous year, and was subsequently the captain of the 1988 title team.

Dutch footballer Marco van Basten with the trophy after the UEFA Euro 1988 final between the Soviet Union and the Netherlands, held at Olympiastadion in Munich, Bavaria, West Germany, 25th June 1988. The Netherlands won the match 2-0. (Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images)

5 (tie). Czechoslovakia (Czechia and Slovakia): 1

Although no longer a team, Czechoslovakia won the 1976 Euros and consists of modern-day Czechia and Slovakia. They defeated Netherlands 3-1 in the semifinal and then took down Germany in penalties after a 2-2 draw through extra time.

Six of the eleven players selected to the All-Tournament team were Czechoslovakian, with five different players scoring a goal for them.

5 (tie). Russia: 1

Officially the Soviet Union at the time of the tournament, Russia won the first-ever edition of the Euros in 1960.

They defeated Czechoslovakia 3-0 in the semifinal and beat Yugoslavia 2-1 in the final; Valentin Ivanov and Viktor Ponedelnik each scored two goals in the tournament.

