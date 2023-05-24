Barcelona Veteran defender Jordi Alba leaving Barcelona this summer Updated May. 24, 2023 2:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Spain left-back Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona this summer after 11 years with the Catalan club.

The 34-year-old Alba and the Spanish champions announced Wednesday that they’ve agreed to terminate his contract one season early.

Alba, who joined in 2012 from Valencia, helped Barcelona will six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barça family, and wishes him every fortune in the future," the club said in a statement.

"Barça will always be a home for you, Jordi," it added.

The veteran defender has made 458 appearances for Barcelona and has contributed 19 goals and 91 assists.

Last week, longtime holding midfielder Sergio Busquets also announced he will leave the club this summer.

Barcelona hosts Mallorca on Sunday before ending its season at Celta Vigo.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

