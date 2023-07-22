USWNT's custom Nike x Martine Rose suits have social media abuzz after Women's World Cup opener

FIFA Women's World Cup
Published Jul. 22, 2023

The United States women's national team may still have some room for improvement on the pitch after a solid if unspectacular 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. But off the pitch, the USWNT is slaying the fashion game.

The U.S. players turned plenty of heads on social media when they journeyed from their team hotel to the stadium in matching suits on Saturday (Friday evening back home in the U.S.).

The suits are "one-of-a-kind, gender-free" tailored pieces from Nike in collaboration with designer Martine Rose, according to ELLE magazine.

The outfit includes the shaded glasses that several players, including veterans Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, wore on the way to the stadium.

"I wanted something that felt directional," Rose told ELLE. "I wanted it to have a sleekness, a realness. … Less of a directional fashion suit, and just a great tailored suit.

"I didn’t feel like it needed any distraction aside from the person in it. There is a singular strength in it."

Judging by the reaction on social media, many observers and USWNT supporters were fans of the sleek look, which will reportedly be available for public purchase later this month on Rose's website and Nike's SNKRS vertical.

Next up for the USWNT is the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final. That kicks off Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

