USWNT will play Colombia in CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarterfinals
The United States women's national team will play Colombia in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
The top-two teams from each of the three groups and the two third-place finishers with the most points advanced to the quarterfinals and were seeded based on points.
The United States finished second in Group A after losing to Mexico in its final group stage match and, as a result, will enter the quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed. Colombia, which finished second in Group B behind Brazil, is the No. 5 seed.
The USWNT has never lost to Colombia, going 10W-2D-OL in 12 matches. Their most recent meeting ended 3-0 in the United States' favor, with Mia Fishel, Lindsey Horan and Jaedyn Shaw each scoring one goal.
In the other quarterfinal matches, No. 1 seed Cadana will play No. 8 seed Costa Rica, No. 2 seed Brazil will play No. 7 seed Argentina and No. 3 seed Mexico will play No. 6 seed Paraguay. The USWNT beat Brazil in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup final.
The United States and Colombia will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
