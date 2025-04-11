FIFA Women's World Cup USWNT will face Jamaica instead of China on June 3 in St. Louis Published Apr. 11, 2025 6:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The U.S. women will play Jamaica instead of China on June 3 in St. Louis.

The Americans will still host China as planned in a friendly on May 31 in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

China had previously announced it would play both matches during the international window, but later informed U.S. Soccer that it could only play the first match.

The match against Jamaica will be the first meeting between the two teams since the CONCACAF women's Gold Cup in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Soccer will honor defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who won two Women's World Cup titles with the United States, in a pregame ceremony in St. Louis, her hometown. Sauerbrunn retired from soccer in December and now works as a television analyst.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States FIFA Women's World Cup

share