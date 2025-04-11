FIFA Women's World Cup
USWNT will face Jamaica instead of China on June 3 in St. Louis
FIFA Women's World Cup

USWNT will face Jamaica instead of China on June 3 in St. Louis

Published Apr. 11, 2025 6:24 p.m. ET

The U.S. women will play Jamaica instead of China on June 3 in St. Louis.

The Americans will still host China as planned in a friendly on May 31 in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

China had previously announced it would play both matches during the international window, but later informed U.S. Soccer that it could only play the first match.

The match against Jamaica will be the first meeting between the two teams since the CONCACAF women's Gold Cup in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Soccer will honor defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who won two Women's World Cup titles with the United States, in a pregame ceremony in St. Louis, her hometown. Sauerbrunn retired from soccer in December and now works as a television analyst.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes