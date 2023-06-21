FIFA Women's World Cup
USWNT 2023 World Cup roster: By the numbers
FIFA Women's World Cup

USWNT 2023 World Cup roster: By the numbers

Updated Jun. 21, 2023 11:51 a.m. ET

The U.S. women’s national team's roster for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand has been revealed. The two-time defending champions will bring back several familiar faces as well as some first-timers to the tournament.

FOX Sports Research did a quick breakdown of the roster, looking at some notable nuggets on the team’s makeup this year:

  • 13 - There are 13 players on the 2023 USWNT World Cup roster who have played in a previous World Cup, including five who have played in two or more
  • 10- There are 10 players on the 2023 USWNT World Cup roster who will be making their World Cup debut
  • 22- There are 22 players on the 2023 USWNT World Cup roster who currently play in the National Women's Soccer League. Only Lindsey Horan (on loan from the Portland Thorns) plays overseas.
  • 9- The number of World Cup goals Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have each scored in the World Cup, one shy of becoming the fourth and fifth USWNT players to record 10 goals in World Cups
  • 38- Megan Rapinoe will be 38 years old when the tournament starts, the oldest player on the team; this will be her fourth World Cup
  • 18- Alyssa Thompson will be 18 years old when the tournament starts, the youngest player on the team; she’s made three international appearances for the USWNT.
  • 6 - There are seven players on the 2023 USWNT World Cup roster who have scored in a previous World Cup (Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Julie Ertz, Kelley O’Hara)
  • 1- Sofia Huerta is the first USWNT member to have played for a different national team before playing for the U.S. in a World Cup (played for Mexico)
  • 5 - There are five players on the 2023 USWNT World Cup roster who were members of the last two World Cup titles for the U.S. (Alyssa Naeher, Kelley O’Hara, Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe)

You can check out the full roster here.

