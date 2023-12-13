FIFA Women's World Cup USWNT coach Emma Hayes among finalists for Best FIFA Women's Coach award Published Dec. 13, 2023 4:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FIFA announced its finalists for Best FIFA Women’s Coach and Best FIFA Men’s Coach awards for the 2023 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards on Wednesday morning, and United States women's national team was nominated for her success with Chelsea FC.

The awards address success from Aug. 1, 2022 to Aug. 20, 2023. In that time, Hayes led Chelsea to the their fourth consecutive Women's Super League title and their third consecutive FA Cup. Hayes will finish the 2023-24 season with Chelsea before joining the USWNT on a full-time basis in May.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach

Finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Coach

The winners will be announced on Mon., Jan. 15, 2024 in London. Netherlands women's coach Sarina Wiegman and Argentina men's coach Lionel Scaloni are the incumbent award winners.

