FIFA Women's World Cup
USWNT coach Emma Hayes among finalists for Best FIFA Women's Coach award
FIFA Women's World Cup

USWNT coach Emma Hayes among finalists for Best FIFA Women's Coach award

Published Dec. 13, 2023 4:49 p.m. ET

FIFA announced its finalists for Best FIFA Women’s Coach and Best FIFA Men’s Coach awards for the 2023 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards on Wednesday morning, and United States women's national team was nominated for her success with Chelsea FC.

The awards address success from Aug. 1, 2022 to Aug. 20, 2023. In that time, Hayes led Chelsea to the their fourth consecutive Women's Super League title and their third consecutive FA Cup. Hayes will finish the 2023-24 season with Chelsea before joining the USWNT on a full-time basis in May.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Finalists for The Best FIFA Women's Coach

Finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Coach

The winners will be announced on Mon., Jan. 15, 2024 in London. Netherlands women's coach Sarina Wiegman and Argentina men's coach Lionel Scaloni are the incumbent award winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: One in five Women's World Cup players abused online, FIFA says

One in five Women's World Cup players abused online, FIFA says

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes