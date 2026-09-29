USWNT Calls Up 'Triple Espresso' For Matches vs. World Cup Champion Spain

The U.S. women’s national team is back together for the first time since the spring, beginning a critical stretch of preparation for next summer’s 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

The Americans will face Spain twice – on Oct. 10 in Washington, D.C. and on Oct. 13 in Chester, Pennsylvania – in heavyweight matchups between the No. 1 and 2 ranked teams in the world. Spain enters as the reigning World Cup champions, while the U.S. is the defending Olympic gold medalist.

Manager Emma Hayes has called in 26 players for this training camp, a roster loaded with talent and familiar names, including captain Lindsey Heaps, defenders Naomi Girma, Emily Fox and Tierna Davidson, and midfielder Sam Coffey.

It could also be the first time we see the "Triple Espresso" – Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson – on the field together for the USA since the 2024 Olympic final. Wilson and Swanson have both been working on returning to full fitness after maternity leave.

Trinity Rodman is part of the USA's upcoming squad. (Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The squad also features several younger players continuing to establish themselves with the national team, along with four first-time call-ups. After three consecutive rosters without an uncapped player, Hayes has brought in goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, midfielder Evelyn Shores and forwards Pietra Tordin and Trinity Byars.

Another notable addition to this group is forward Ashley Sanchez, who is in the midst of a historic NWSL season. Sanchez has scored 20 goals in 26 matches, tying the league record for most goals in a single season.

Sanchez has 28 appearances for the U.S. senior national team and was part of the 2023 World Cup roster, though she did not see the field. She was last called up in January 2025 but has not appeared for the U.S. since Oct. 30, 2024, against Argentina.

Spain is the reigning Women's World Cup champions. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP via Getty Images)

"While we are very much looking forward to playing the World Cup champions, I keep coming back to the journey that we are all on together," Hayes said in a statement.

"This camp will be about reestablishing connections after a long break, looking at a few players who haven’t been with us this cycle, and putting on the best performances we can in front of packed stadiums. Of course, our dual focus will also be on our final preparations for the World Cup qualifying tournament."

Neither team has played since June. The U.S. split two friendlies against Brazil in São Paulo and Fortaleza, while Spain played and won two World Cup qualifiers against England and Iceland.

The Americans will also have World Cup qualifying later this year, needing a win over El Salvador in the Concacaf W Championship quarterfinal on Nov. 27 to secure their spot in next summer’s tournament.

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 11), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 7)

DEFENDERS (8): Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 70/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 78/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 54/2), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 14/1), Lilly Reale (Boston Legacy FC; 9/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 11/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 7/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Manchester City FC, ENG; 46/5), Lindsey Heaps (Denver Summit FC; 178/40), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 20/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 122/29), Evelyn Shores (Angel City FC; 0/0), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 103/38), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 20/1)

FORWARDS (8): Trinity Byars (San Diego Wave FC; 0/0), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 14/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 57/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 21/6), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 28/3), Pietra Tordin (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 32/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 63/25)