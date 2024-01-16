Copa América USMNT's Gio Reyna reportedly 'determined' to leave Dortmund in January Published Jan. 16, 2024 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

U.S. men's national team standout Gio Reyna could leave Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund as early as this month, according to ESPN.

The 21-year-old attacker has barely played for Dortmund this season, his fifth with the German power, but a move this summer was thought to be more likely than a mid-campaign one during January's transfer window.

However, ESPN's Julien Laurens claims that Reyna is "determined" to join a new team this month, and that his new agent — longtime Cristiano Ronaldo rep Jorge Mendes — has already offered his client's services to more than half a dozen European clubs, with Spanish duo Real Sociedad and Sevilla "especially keen" on landing Reyna.

Among the other potential destinations named were Portugal's Benfica, Lyon and Monaco in France, Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spain's Villarreal.

It added that French side Marseille and at least one other unnamed club has already decided not to sign Reyna, who Dortmund would be willing to sell for a fee of around $16 million. A loan deal this month is another possibility, the report said.

Reyna missed the beginning of BVB's season while recovering from the broken leg he suffered playing for the U.S. in last year's CONCACAF Nations League final. But since returning to health In September, he's appeared in just nine of Dortmund's 13 Bundesliga games, never playing more than half in any and logging only 230 total minutes, plus another 20 in the entire Champions League group stage.

Reyna is still undeniably talented, though, and he remains a key player for the USMNT. And with the start of the 2024 Copa América on home soil now just five short months away, he needs regular first team action to nail down his spot in coach Gregg Berhalter's lineup. That's probably not going to happen with the Black and Yellow in the second half of 2023-24, and it looks like Reyna knows it. It also appears that he'll be wearing a new club's colors in the next couple of weeks.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

