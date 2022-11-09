FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tim Ream?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tim Ream?

1 hour ago

Player: Tim Ream
Age: 35
Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri
Club: Fulham F.C.
Position: Center back
Team role: Starter
USMNT caps: 46

Tim Ream's inclusion in the United States men's national team's World Cup roster was a bit of a surprise. It's not that Ream's performances with Fulham in the Premier League didn't warrant a call-up; it's that he wasn't called up during the September window in spite of those performances. In fact, his last appearance for the USMNT was in September 2021. So what changed?

It's likely that the deciding factor in Ream's call-up was Chris Richards' injury. Richards, who's over 10 years younger than Ream, had been a staple in Gregg Berhalter's defense, but a muscular injury will keep him out of the World Cup. With Richards sidelined and Miles Robinson also injured, Ream became the logical next choice, even if he arguably should have been Berhalter's first choice at center back.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
USMNT World Cup 2022 roster: Get to know all 26 players
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup 2022 roster: Get to know all 26 players

1 hour ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Jordan Morris?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Jordan Morris?

2 hours ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Haji Wright?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Haji Wright?

4 hours ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Aaron Long?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Aaron Long?

4 hours ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Jesús Ferreira?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Jesús Ferreira?

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes