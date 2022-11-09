FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Aaron Long? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Aaron Long

Age: 30

Birthplace: Oak Hills, California

Club: New York Red Bulls

Position: Center back

USMNT caps: 23

Long, 30, is the presumed starter alongside Walker Zimmerman at center back. Ever since Miles Robinson tore his Achilles tendon earlier this year, Berhalter has been searching for a worthy replacement and as of right now, Long seems to be the No. 1 choice.

The New York Red Bulls defender, who is a former MLS Defender of the Year and CONCACAF Gold Cup Best XI member, has experience with the USMNT which is certainly a plus. In 29 caps he has three goals and two assists. However, could he be a bit rusty when he reports to Qatar? The Red Bulls were knocked out of the MLS Cup playoffs early, and the last game he played was Oct. 15.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @ LakenLitman .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more